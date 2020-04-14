Jerry Lawler Receives Backlash Over "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" Joke
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 14, 2020
Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday's WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point his comment was racist and not appropriate in 2020.
The King called Akira Tozawa’s moonsault a "Ramen Noodle moonsault."
Somebody who has King's back is Jim Cornette who was recently fired from NWA after making a similar reference about Trevor Murdoch, he said at the time, "He’s the only man I know that can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia."
Cornett tweeted:
"So now people are mad at @JerryLawler for telling a joke. Now I understand why modern wrestling sucks, because most modern wrestling fans are such whiny little pussies they don’t DESERVE good wrestling. How do these people go out in public without breaking out in tears? #WHINE"
Do you think Jerry Lawler was out of line with his comments?
