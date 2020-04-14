Tony Khan Was The Only Person Backstage At AEW’s Recent TV Tapings

"The thing about AEW is that it’s Tony [Khan] backstage and no one else. When I saw that Edge and Orton were brawling [at WrestleMania] they went through backstage and we saw several people so that’s a little different."

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio, that the only person allowed backstage during the last set of AEW tapings was Tony Khan.

As recently reported AEW moved production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to QT Marshall’s facility in Norcross, Georgia. Despite the change in location, the company has been taking social distancing very seriously.

