Ric Flair Reveals Vince McMahon Gave Him An $800,000 Loan

On the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he has helped him financially in the past. He revealed before WWE Crown Jewel 2019, McMahon paid him in advance:

"You know what Vince did? He walked up to me in LA, gave me the check for Saudi [Arabia] before I left. You don’t do that. And he said to me ‘here, I get it. Maybe this will make her feel better’. He doesn’t do that. You know that. He does not pay in advance."

He also once revealed Vince gave him a loan of $800,000 which he paid back:

"I owed Vince, paid back Vince. He gave me an $800,000 loan and told me to declare bankruptcy. I knew that I couldn’t live with myself if I did."

