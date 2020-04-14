Edge Didn’t Want To Be In The Money In The Bank Ladder Match At WrestleMania 21

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

At that point, I was so burned out on doing Ladder matches at WrestleMania. I didn’t want to be pigeon-holed as, ‘Oh, okay here comes WrestleMania, we got to get a bunch of guys on the show, let’s put ’em in a Ladder match. Oh yeah, you gotta put Edge in there’."

"I remember them pitching me the idea for the Money In The Bank Ladder match, and I actually said no. They were like, ‘but, but wait, you get the contract.

Below is what Edge said:

Edge was recently interviewed on NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster’s podcast in which he revealed why he didn't want to be apart part of the first-ever Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21 in 2005:

» More News From This Feed

Backstage Update On Austin Theory Working Monday's WWE Raw

Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vi[...] Apr 14 - Austin Theory's recent call up to WWE Raw was a decision made by Executive Director Paul Heyman, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. I was not a Vi[...]

Jerry Lawler Receives Backlash Over "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" Joke

Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday's WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point [...] Apr 14 - Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday's WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point [...]

Tony Khan Was The Only Person Backstage At AEW’s Recent TV Tapings

As recently reported AEW moved production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to QT Marshall’s facility in Norcross, Georgia. Desp[...] Apr 14 - As recently reported AEW moved production from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to QT Marshall’s facility in Norcross, Georgia. Desp[...]

Ric Flair Reveals Vince McMahon Gave Him An $800,000 Loan

On the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked discussed his relationship with Vince McM[...] Apr 14 - On the most recent episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked discussed his relationship with Vince McM[...]

Edge Didn’t Want To Be In The Money In The Bank Ladder Match At WrestleMania 21

Edge was recently interviewed on NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster’s podcast in which he revealed why he didn't want to be apart part of the [...] Apr 14 - Edge was recently interviewed on NXT UK wrestler Flash Morgan Webster’s podcast in which he revealed why he didn't want to be apart part of the [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/13/2020)

The following are the results of the April 13th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Andrade challenged Drew McIntyre to a Champion vs. Champ[...] Apr 13 - The following are the results of the April 13th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Andrade challenged Drew McIntyre to a Champion vs. Champ[...]

WWE Raw Results: Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's[...]

WWE Raw Results: Baszler vs. Logan: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money [...] Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money [...]

Three Men's MITB Qualifying Matches Announced for Next Week's WWE Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature three Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches: Some stra[...] Apr 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature three Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches: Some stra[...]

WWE Raw Results: Asuka vs. Ruby Riott: MITB Qualifying Match

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw&[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw&[...]

Champion vs. Champion Match Announced for Later Tonight on WWE Raw

Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE Unit[...] Apr 13 - Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE Unit[...]

XFL Officially Files For Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ "The XFL quickly captu[...] Apr 13 - XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ "The XFL quickly captu[...]

WWE Considered An Essential Business By Florida Governor's Office

Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference today. He said that orig[...] Apr 13 - Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference today. He said that orig[...]

WWE Returning To Live Broadcasting Due Contractual Obligations

As previously reported, WWE this week will resume broadcasting live TV with Raw, Smackdown and NXT all set to air live. According to Dave Meltzer on [...] Apr 13 - As previously reported, WWE this week will resume broadcasting live TV with Raw, Smackdown and NXT all set to air live. According to Dave Meltzer on [...]

FREE MATCH: Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz - Ladder Match, No Mercy 1999

WWE has posted a classic free match on its YouTube channel today which features The Hardy Boyz in a ladder match against Edge and Christian. This took[...] Apr 13 - WWE has posted a classic free match on its YouTube channel today which features The Hardy Boyz in a ladder match against Edge and Christian. This took[...]

Former WWE Diva Amy Weber Talks Issues With Randy Orton & Edge

Former WWE Diva Amy Weber on YouTube recently discussed her issues with Randy Orton and Edge which led to her departure from the company. Weber compet[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE Diva Amy Weber on YouTube recently discussed her issues with Randy Orton and Edge which led to her departure from the company. Weber compet[...]

Gail Kim Discusses Racism In WWE And Trying To Look "More White"

During an interview on Chasing Glory, Gail Kim reflected on her time in the WWE, and broke her silence about the experiences she faced [...] Apr 13 - During an interview on Chasing Glory, Gail Kim reflected on her time in the WWE, and broke her silence about the experiences she faced [...]

WWE 2K21 Video Game Has Reportedly Been Canceled

It is rumored that the WWE 2K videogame, which this year would have been titled WWE 2K21 has reportedly been canceled, according to Justin Leeper, who[...] Apr 13 - It is rumored that the WWE 2K videogame, which this year would have been titled WWE 2K21 has reportedly been canceled, according to Justin Leeper, who[...]

Kurt Angle Shares Words Of Encouragement During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter this week with some words of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic. Angle commented on[...] Apr 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter this week with some words of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic. Angle commented on[...]

WWE Community Twitter Video Encourages Fans To Stay Safe During The Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Community has released a new video that encourages fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The video features WWE Champion Drew M[...] Apr 13 - WWE Community has released a new video that encourages fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The video features WWE Champion Drew M[...]

No Way Jose Posts A Photo Of Empty Flight To Orlando For RAW

No Way Jose apparently traveled from the West Coast to Orlando and posted a few interesting shots to Instagram from his journey to RAW. "Hope you a[...] Apr 13 - No Way Jose apparently traveled from the West Coast to Orlando and posted a few interesting shots to Instagram from his journey to RAW. "Hope you a[...]

WWE's TV Contracts Are Reportedly The Reason Why They're Going Back To Live TV

As reported a while ago WWE will return to airing live TV with WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown this week despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They wi[...] Apr 13 - As reported a while ago WWE will return to airing live TV with WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown this week despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They wi[...]

Impact Announces Rebellion Will Be A Two-Night Event On TV

Impact Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion event will continue as a two-night event on AXS TV, airing on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April[...] Apr 13 - Impact Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion event will continue as a two-night event on AXS TV, airing on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April[...]

Hulk Hogan Responds To Ronda Rousey "Wrestling" A Hulk Hogan Wrestling Buddy

Ronda Rousey upset WWE fans with comments she's made. She called them ungrateful and then she continued to call out the critics, and comments we[...] Apr 13 - Ronda Rousey upset WWE fans with comments she's made. She called them ungrateful and then she continued to call out the critics, and comments we[...]