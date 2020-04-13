Who would YOU like to see win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section!

Some straight-up BALLIN' news on the #VIPLounge ... NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw , there will be THREE #MITB Qualifying Matches: 🔴 @reymysterio vs. @WWE_Murphy 🔴 @WWEAleister vs. @austintheory1 🔴 @WWEApollo vs. @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/KNA0O7RrZ8

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature three Men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches:

WWE Raw Results: Baszler vs. Logan: Women's MITB Qualifying Match

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. .@sarahloganwwe looks[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan on tonight's Raw to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. .@sarahloganwwe looks[...]

Three Men's MITB Qualifying Matches Announced for Next Week's WWE Raw

WWE Raw Results: Asuka vs. Ruby Riott: MITB Qualifying Match

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw to earn a spot in the upcoming Women's Money [...] Apr 13 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka picked up a win over Ruby Riott on tonight's Raw to earn a spot in the upcoming Women's Money [...]

Champion vs. Champion Match Announced for Later Tonight on WWE Raw

Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas later on t[...] Apr 13 - Following their opening segment on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, it's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be taking on WWE United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas later on t[...]

XFL Officially Files For Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ "The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of peo[...] Apr 13 - XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned. A spokesperson told TMZ "The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of peo[...]

WWE Considered An Essential Business By Florida Governor's Office

Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference today. He said that originally WWE was deemed non-essential, but that chan[...] Apr 13 - Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference today. He said that originally WWE was deemed non-essential, but that chan[...]

WWE Returning To Live Broadcasting Due Contractual Obligations

As previously reported, WWE this week will resume broadcasting live TV with Raw, Smackdown and NXT all set to air live. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s r[...] Apr 13 - As previously reported, WWE this week will resume broadcasting live TV with Raw, Smackdown and NXT all set to air live. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s r[...]

FREE MATCH: Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz - Ladder Match, No Mercy 1999

WWE has posted a classic free match on its YouTube channel today which features The Hardy Boyz in a ladder match against Edge and Christian. This took place at the No Mercy 1999 pay-per-view event. Y[...] Apr 13 - WWE has posted a classic free match on its YouTube channel today which features The Hardy Boyz in a ladder match against Edge and Christian. This took place at the No Mercy 1999 pay-per-view event. Y[...]

Former WWE Diva Amy Weber Talks Issues With Randy Orton & Edge

Former WWE Diva Amy Weber on YouTube recently discussed her issues with Randy Orton and Edge which led to her departure from the company. Weber competed in the 2004 WWE Diva Search and went on to have[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE Diva Amy Weber on YouTube recently discussed her issues with Randy Orton and Edge which led to her departure from the company. Weber competed in the 2004 WWE Diva Search and went on to have[...]

Gail Kim Discusses Racism In WWE And Trying To Look "More White"

During an interview on Chasing Glory, Gail Kim reflected on her time in the WWE, and broke her silence about the experiences she faced while working there. In 2018 Gail Kim expressed h[...] Apr 13 - During an interview on Chasing Glory, Gail Kim reflected on her time in the WWE, and broke her silence about the experiences she faced while working there. In 2018 Gail Kim expressed h[...]

WWE 2K21 Video Game Has Reportedly Been Canceled

It is rumored that the WWE 2K videogame, which this year would have been titled WWE 2K21 has reportedly been canceled, according to Justin Leeper, who has worked on the videogame in the past. L[...] Apr 13 - It is rumored that the WWE 2K videogame, which this year would have been titled WWE 2K21 has reportedly been canceled, according to Justin Leeper, who has worked on the videogame in the past. L[...]

Kurt Angle Shares Words Of Encouragement During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter this week with some words of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic. Angle commented on how many people are struggling right now, and cal[...] Apr 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter this week with some words of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic. Angle commented on how many people are struggling right now, and cal[...]

WWE Community Twitter Video Encourages Fans To Stay Safe During The Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Community has released a new video that encourages fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The video features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT Women's Champion C[...] Apr 13 - WWE Community has released a new video that encourages fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The video features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT Women's Champion C[...]

No Way Jose Posts A Photo Of Empty Flight To Orlando For RAW

No Way Jose apparently traveled from the West Coast to Orlando and posted a few interesting shots to Instagram from his journey to RAW. "Hope you all had a #HappyEaster! Swipe to see how many trave[...] Apr 13 - No Way Jose apparently traveled from the West Coast to Orlando and posted a few interesting shots to Instagram from his journey to RAW. "Hope you all had a #HappyEaster! Swipe to see how many trave[...]

WWE's TV Contracts Are Reportedly The Reason Why They're Going Back To Live TV

As reported a while ago WWE will return to airing live TV with WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown this week despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They will continue to air from closed sets with limited p[...] Apr 13 - As reported a while ago WWE will return to airing live TV with WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown this week despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They will continue to air from closed sets with limited p[...]

Impact Announces Rebellion Will Be A Two-Night Event On TV

Impact Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion event will continue as a two-night event on AXS TV, airing on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 28. Rebellion was originally scheduled as a pay-[...] Apr 13 - Impact Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion event will continue as a two-night event on AXS TV, airing on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 28. Rebellion was originally scheduled as a pay-[...]

Hulk Hogan Responds To Ronda Rousey "Wrestling" A Hulk Hogan Wrestling Buddy

Ronda Rousey upset WWE fans with comments she's made. She called them ungrateful and then she continued to call out the critics, and comments were made by several WWE Superstars. On Saturday Ro[...] Apr 13 - Ronda Rousey upset WWE fans with comments she's made. She called them ungrateful and then she continued to call out the critics, and comments were made by several WWE Superstars. On Saturday Ro[...]

Ryback Suggests WWE Stars Refuse To Perform When WWE Does Live TV During Coronavirus Pandemic

Former WWE star Ryback issued the following statement on Twitter in regards to WWE planning to resume live television production during the Coronavirus pandemic. Now is the time for ALL wrestling t[...] Apr 13 - Former WWE star Ryback issued the following statement on Twitter in regards to WWE planning to resume live television production during the Coronavirus pandemic. Now is the time for ALL wrestling t[...]

Drew McIntyre Compares His Two Matches At WrestleMania To What Yokozuna Did

Drew McIntyre took to Instagram to compare himself to another wrestler who wrestled two world championship matches at a single WrestleMania. He posted a picture of a young, smiling version of himself [...] Apr 13 - Drew McIntyre took to Instagram to compare himself to another wrestler who wrestled two world championship matches at a single WrestleMania. He posted a picture of a young, smiling version of himself [...]

Carmella Confirms She Doesn't Have The Coronavirus

Earlier today on Twitter Carmella cleared up a rumor that she had the coronavirus. She responded to a now removed tweet by a fan "I appreciate your concern, but don't believe everything you r[...] Apr 13 - Earlier today on Twitter Carmella cleared up a rumor that she had the coronavirus. She responded to a now removed tweet by a fan "I appreciate your concern, but don't believe everything you r[...]

Kevin Sullivan Reveals Why He Declined Being In The Chris Benoit Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring

He made an appearance on Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru. and Sullivan revealed the reason that he chose not to participate in the episode of Dark Side Of The Ring that told Chris Benoit’s story[...] Apr 12 - He made an appearance on Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru. and Sullivan revealed the reason that he chose not to participate in the episode of Dark Side Of The Ring that told Chris Benoit’s story[...]

Group A For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed

The eight-man round robin tournament will decide the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. It will get started on this Wednesday's NXT. Group A was just announced by WWE and it will i[...] Apr 12 - The eight-man round robin tournament will decide the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. It will get started on this Wednesday's NXT. Group A was just announced by WWE and it will i[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals One Thing He Wished He Accomplished

Kurt Angle is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers of all time, but the former World Champion wishes he had accomplished just one more thing in his career. During a recent Q&A session on hi[...] Apr 12 - Kurt Angle is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers of all time, but the former World Champion wishes he had accomplished just one more thing in his career. During a recent Q&A session on hi[...]

Drew McIntyre Gives His Thanks To The Rock For Believing In Him (Watch)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to TMZ Sports in which he thanked The Rock for believing in him. Here is what McIntyre had to say: “I want to give a shout-out because you guy[...] Apr 12 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to TMZ Sports in which he thanked The Rock for believing in him. Here is what McIntyre had to say: “I want to give a shout-out because you guy[...]