XFL Officially Files For Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

XFL officially filed for bankruptcy just days after folding the league, TMZ Sports learned.

A spokesperson told TMZ

"The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people who love football.

Unfortunately, as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Accordingly, we have filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code

This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football."