Gail Kim Discusses Racism In WWE And Trying To Look "More White"

During an interview on Chasing Glory, Gail Kim reflected on her time in the WWE, and broke her silence about the experiences she faced while working there.

In 2018 Gail Kim expressed her frustration with WWE's working relationship with Saudi Arabia, as well as how they were bringing Hulk Hogan back for their Crown Jewel show after he made several racial remarks. She said that WWE was racist for doing so.

"I said they're racist, and then I made... I was clear on my statement. Then this writer - or a fan - wrote his opinion about it. He's like, 'Gail Kim backtracked on her statement.' But, I was clarifying it. So, I got upset that he said I backtracked and I wrote, 'Wrong.' That's all I said. All the fans who read it completely backed me [up]. And that's why they pulled down the article. It wasn't because they actually said they didn't want to pull it down. They're like, 'We would be happy for you to write a piece to oppose it.' I'm like, 'I'm not writing a piece for you to help your website.' The fans read everything, and they backed me [up] and that's why they took it down."

She then spoke about how she was trying to be "more white". She was highlighting her hair to appear "more white", and didn't know what to do at that point.