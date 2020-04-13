WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Gail Kim Discusses Racism In WWE And Trying To Look "More White"
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 13, 2020
During an interview on Chasing Glory, Gail Kim reflected on her time in the WWE, and broke her silence about the experiences she faced while working there.
In 2018 Gail Kim expressed her frustration with WWE's working relationship with Saudi Arabia, as well as how they were bringing Hulk Hogan back for their Crown Jewel show after he made several racial remarks. She said that WWE was racist for doing so.
"I said they're racist, and then I made... I was clear on my statement. Then this writer - or a fan - wrote his opinion about it. He's like, 'Gail Kim backtracked on her statement.' But, I was clarifying it. So, I got upset that he said I backtracked and I wrote, 'Wrong.' That's all I said. All the fans who read it completely backed me [up]. And that's why they pulled down the article. It wasn't because they actually said they didn't want to pull it down. They're like, 'We would be happy for you to write a piece to oppose it.' I'm like, 'I'm not writing a piece for you to help your website.' The fans read everything, and they backed me [up] and that's why they took it down."
She then spoke about how she was trying to be "more white". She was highlighting her hair to appear "more white", and didn't know what to do at that point.
“It was around me, just like, the conversations, I even had to have conversations with the office, like, I don’t understand what I’m supposed to do here because I do everything you guys ask me to do. I got to the point where I’m like, am I too Asian? I was literally highlighting my hair near the end to become more white, I didn’t know what to do at that point, that’s why I left, because I know I had more to give to this business, and you hired me back for a reason. I did do something and you brought me back for a reason. It just felt really, I don’t know, suppressed, I felt very suppressed”.
