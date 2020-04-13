No Way Jose Posts A Photo Of Empty Flight To Orlando For RAW
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 13, 2020
No Way Jose apparently traveled from the West Coast to Orlando and posted a few interesting shots to Instagram from his journey to RAW.
"Hope you all had a #HappyEaster! Swipe to see how many traveled with me today. #StaySafe #MakingTowns #RAW"
Jose revealed that he almost had the whole flight to himself.
