WWE's TV Contracts Are Reportedly The Reason Why They're Going Back To Live TV

As reported a while ago WWE will return to airing live TV with WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown this week despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They will continue to air from closed sets with limited personnel at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

WWE returning to live TV reportedly has to do with their contracts with NBCUniversal and FOX, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE fears that they would be in violation of the TV contracts, which state that WWE must go live for 49 of 52 weeks per year, and WWE doesn't want any issues there.

Meltzer speculated that NBCU and FOX could deny that they said anything to WWE about going live, and it's possible that they did, and this return to live TV is Vince's reaction. It's also possible that Vince feels like he's going to step ahead before the networks ask him to return to airing events on live TV. WWE's contracts are the reason for the return to live TV this week, according to the new report from WOR.

It should be noted that there is no word on either network threatening WWE with a possible contract violation, and it seems likely they would understand that WWE is trying to operate during trying times.

WWE issued an official response to ESPN on why they are returning to TV

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”