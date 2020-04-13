Impact Announces Rebellion Will Be A Two-Night Event On TV

Impact Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion event will continue as a two-night event on AXS TV, airing on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 28.

Rebellion was originally scheduled as a pay-per-view from New York City on Sunday, April 19. It will now air for free on AXS TV, Twitch and The Fight Network, along with Impact's other international broadcast partners. The event will be held on a closed-set with essential personnel only due to the coronavirus pandemic.