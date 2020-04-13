Hulk Hogan Responds To Ronda Rousey "Wrestling" A Hulk Hogan Wrestling Buddy

Ronda Rousey upset WWE fans with comments she's made. She called them ungrateful and then she continued to call out the critics, and comments were made by several WWE Superstars.

On Saturday Rousey made a tweet and Instagram post that referenced a 2011 tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

"Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when yu work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks"

The tweet included a video of Rousey going at it with a Hogan Wrestling Buddy. The same video and caption was posted to Instagram, which led to Hogan responding