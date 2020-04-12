Group A For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed

The eight-man round robin tournament will decide the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. It will get started on this Wednesday's NXT. Group A was just announced by WWE and it will include: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas.

In case you forgot, here's the format for the tournament;

* Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four.

* Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group.

* The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match.

* Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record.

* The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

WWE plans to announce Group B later today at 3pm ET.