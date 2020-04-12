Group A For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 12, 2020
The eight-man round robin tournament will decide the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. It will get started on this Wednesday's NXT. Group A was just announced by WWE and it will include: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas.
In case you forgot, here's the format for the tournament;
* Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four.
* Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group. * The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match. * Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record. * The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
WWE plans to announce Group B later today at 3pm ET.
