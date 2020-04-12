WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Group A For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 12, 2020

The eight-man round robin tournament will decide the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. It will get started on this Wednesday's NXT. Group A was just announced by WWE and it will include: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas.

In case you forgot, here's the format for the tournament;

* Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four.
* Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group.
* The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match.
* Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record.
* The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

WWE plans to announce Group B later today at 3pm ET.

