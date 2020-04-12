Drew McIntyre Gives His Thanks To The Rock For Believing In Him (Watch)

“I wasn’t on a winning streak and he pointed me out. It’s interesting with guys like, Vince McMahon and The Rock, when they see something in somebody that others don’t or maybe you don’t see in yourself. I wanted to say thank you for seeing that in me, too. It’s pretty cool, these people that believed in me that are so influential in the entertainment industry.”

“I want to give a shout-out because you guys posted something with The Rock,” McIntyre began. “Right before the call — ‘TMZ? Why does that ring a bell?’ — it was interesting when he took a moment and was asked, ‘Who is going to be the next breakout star?’ and he said Drew McIntyre. If you watch what I was doing at the time, I was doing nothing. I wasn’t showing my personality, like I’ve done over the past few months.

Here is what McIntyre had to say:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to TMZ Sports in which he thanked The Rock for believing in him.

