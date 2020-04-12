The Undertaker Discusses His Thoughts On The Firefly Funhouse Match
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 12, 2020
In an appearance on the Nine Line Apparel live stream, The Undertaker discussed his thoughts on the WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse match with John Cena and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.
“It was different. To me... it was entertaining. It made you think. You know, and it puts you in that state like, 'okay, where are they going and what are they going to do?' Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuances of it? No, because I wasn't there and I don't know. I don't know what the whole psychology of it was. But for that for this Wrestlemania and you know, the things that the parameters that we had on us, I thought it worked and it was like, you didn't take your eyes off of it because you were like, 'what the hell's coming next?' Definitely not traditional. I don't know if you'll ever see another one or if you do. It would be it would probably different. But I don't know, man. You know, sometimes you got to make chicken salad out of chicken shit.”
