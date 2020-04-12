Jim Ross Discusses His Relationship with Vince McMahon, Texted Him After WrestleMania 36

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
“Vince and I are friends today, we were friends 25 years ago. I was with him for over a quarter of a century. You don’t dissolve a friendship simply because you lose the employ of one. I wanted to get back on the air, and the WWE at that time did not have a place for me to get back on the air on a regular basis.”
“Look we don’t communicate regularly, when we do it’s normally by text, but I have great respect for Vince McMahon, and for 25 years, he gave me a lot of money to do my job, and some days are better than others, I’ll just say that. But all it was was a microcosm of life, some days are simply better than others.”
On animosity towards WWE:
“I didn’t leave WWE with any animosity, I didn’t leave there mad, that’s so childish, it’s Mickey Mouse, rinky-dink, bullshit. That was not going to be me. So my book is very honest, my book is very, very pointed as far as what I’m talking about. I can’t go on there and say, ‘Well, Vince McMahon was the worst person I ever worked with.’ That’d be so stupid, because he wasn’t.”
On people misunderstanding Vince McMahon:
“People misunderstand Mr. McMahon and Vince McMahon. It’s a lot easier to bitch at somebody and knock them as Mr. McMahon than understand the human being that is Vince McMahon. Does he have faults? Hell yes. And so do you, and so do I, and so does the next guy you’re going to talk to. But that’s just the way we’re built.”
On texting Vince after WrestleMania 36:
"So I still have a great respect for Vince, I texted him my congratulations on the success of WrestleMania, because I thought it was, by in large, an artistic miracle that they were able to do what they did in the environment that they were operating in.”