Jim Ross Discusses His Relationship with Vince McMahon, Texted Him After WrestleMania 36

"So I still have a great respect for Vince, I texted him my congratulations on the success of WrestleMania, because I thought it was, by in large, an artistic miracle that they were able to do what they did in the environment that they were operating in.”

“People misunderstand Mr. McMahon and Vince McMahon. It’s a lot easier to bitch at somebody and knock them as Mr. McMahon than understand the human being that is Vince McMahon. Does he have faults? Hell yes. And so do you, and so do I, and so does the next guy you’re going to talk to. But that’s just the way we’re built.”

“I didn’t leave WWE with any animosity, I didn’t leave there mad, that’s so childish, it’s Mickey Mouse, rinky-dink, bullshit. That was not going to be me. So my book is very honest, my book is very, very pointed as far as what I’m talking about. I can’t go on there and say, ‘Well, Vince McMahon was the worst person I ever worked with.’ That’d be so stupid, because he wasn’t.”

“Look we don’t communicate regularly, when we do it’s normally by text, but I have great respect for Vince McMahon, and for 25 years, he gave me a lot of money to do my job, and some days are better than others, I’ll just say that. But all it was was a microcosm of life, some days are simply better than others.”

“Vince and I are friends today, we were friends 25 years ago. I was with him for over a quarter of a century. You don’t dissolve a friendship simply because you lose the employ of one. I wanted to get back on the air, and the WWE at that time did not have a place for me to get back on the air on a regular basis.”

In a recent interview with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast , AEW announcer Jim Ross discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon today and reveals he congratulated his former boss on the success of WrestleMania 36.

» More News From This Feed

Happy Easter 2020 From WrestlingNewsSource.com

On behalf of everyone here on WrestlingNewsSource.com, I want to take this time to wish you all a very Happy Easter. Times are indeed very strange and[...] Apr 12 - On behalf of everyone here on WrestlingNewsSource.com, I want to take this time to wish you all a very Happy Easter. Times are indeed very strange and[...]

The Undertaker Discusses His Thoughts On The Firefly Funhouse Match

In an appearance on the Nine Line Apparel live stream, The Undertaker discussed his thoughts on the WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse match with John C[...] Apr 12 - In an appearance on the Nine Line Apparel live stream, The Undertaker discussed his thoughts on the WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse match with John C[...]

Jim Ross Discusses His Relationship with Vince McMahon, Texted Him After WrestleMania 36

In a recent interview with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross discussed his relationship with Vince McMah[...] Apr 12 - In a recent interview with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross discussed his relationship with Vince McMah[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Decision To Return To Live Broadcasting

WWE has issued a statement to ESPN regarding their decision to return to live programming at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL starting next week [...] Apr 12 - WWE has issued a statement to ESPN regarding their decision to return to live programming at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL starting next week [...]

Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Prank Which Got Jonathan Coachman Arrested

One of the top stories within WWE's office was Jonathan Coachman getting arrested. Speaking with Conrad Thompson on the Something To Wrestli[...] Apr 11 - One of the top stories within WWE's office was Jonathan Coachman getting arrested. Speaking with Conrad Thompson on the Something To Wrestli[...]

AEW Announces We'll See Shawn Spears In Action This Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced on social media that Shawn Spears will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite. "Although he wasn'[...] Apr 11 - All Elite Wrestling has announced on social media that Shawn Spears will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite. "Although he wasn'[...]

Goldberg Reveals He's Completed His WWE Commitments For The Year

Goldberg appeared on the latest "Carcast" podcast this week to make his first public comments since losing the WWE Univ[...] Apr 11 - Goldberg appeared on the latest "Carcast" podcast this week to make his first public comments since losing the WWE Univ[...]

Lana, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax Comment On Ronda Rousey Saying WWE Is Fake Fighting

Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Lana have publicly commented on the comments from Ronda Rousey about WWE being "fake" fighting and here are the responses. [...] Apr 11 - Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Lana have publicly commented on the comments from Ronda Rousey about WWE being "fake" fighting and here are the responses. [...]

Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves, Carmella Positive For COVID-19?

The Dirty Sheets via FoxSports640 are reporting that through a source that Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves and Carmella are the WWE stars who have been di[...] Apr 11 - The Dirty Sheets via FoxSports640 are reporting that through a source that Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves and Carmella are the WWE stars who have been di[...]

WWE Confirms That An Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported and confirmed with WWE that an on-screen talent in the company, who is not a member of the roster, tested positive for CO[...] Apr 11 - Pro Wrestling Sheet reported and confirmed with WWE that an on-screen talent in the company, who is not a member of the roster, tested positive for CO[...]

Big Show Says He Feels ‘Absolutely’ Safe Working For WWE Right Now

TMZ recently caught up with WWE Superstar Big Show in which he was asked about WWE continuing its programming during the coronavirus pandemic. [...] Apr 11 - TMZ recently caught up with WWE Superstar Big Show in which he was asked about WWE continuing its programming during the coronavirus pandemic. [...]

Format For The Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed

As previously reported, NXT General Manager William Regal announced recently on WWE’s The Bump that an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will b[...] Apr 11 - As previously reported, NXT General Manager William Regal announced recently on WWE’s The Bump that an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will b[...]

Tony Khan Announces More Matches For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matches announced include Chuck Taylor vs. “Supe[...] Apr 11 - Tony Khan has announced some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matches announced include Chuck Taylor vs. “Supe[...]

Update On Why WWE Released The Revival Now

As previously reported, The Revival were finally granted their release from WWE on Friday. They had requested their release a while ago and were sitti[...] Apr 11 - As previously reported, The Revival were finally granted their release from WWE on Friday. They had requested their release a while ago and were sitti[...]

Overnight Viewership Dips Slightly For This Week's WWE SmackDown

The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center is in. The episode pulled in an[...] Apr 11 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center is in. The episode pulled in an[...]

WWE Talent Reportedly Unhappy About WWE TV Returning To Live Format

Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision for WWE to return to live broadcasting for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown next week at the WWE Performance Center [...] Apr 11 - Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision for WWE to return to live broadcasting for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown next week at the WWE Performance Center [...]

Update On The Viewership For WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 & 2

In terms of viewership for WWE WrestleMania 36, Night 1 of the event which featured the main event of The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is reported to have[...] Apr 11 - In terms of viewership for WWE WrestleMania 36, Night 1 of the event which featured the main event of The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is reported to have[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (04/10/2020)

Below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat the Kabuki Warriors via pi[...] Apr 10 - Below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat the Kabuki Warriors via pi[...]

Forgotten Sons Make Their SmackDown Debut

NXT group, Forgotten Sons (Ryker, Blake, and Cutler), made their main roster debut tonight on SmackDown. Forgotten Sons defeated The Lucha House Part[...] Apr 10 - NXT group, Forgotten Sons (Ryker, Blake, and Cutler), made their main roster debut tonight on SmackDown. Forgotten Sons defeated The Lucha House Part[...]

Match Announced For Next Week's SmackDown

During this week's installment of The Dirt Sheet with the Miz and John Morrison, they were interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. Kofi Kingston ann[...] Apr 10 - During this week's installment of The Dirt Sheet with the Miz and John Morrison, they were interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. Kofi Kingston ann[...]

WWE Reportedly Taping Episodes Of Various Programs Up To Money In The Bank

WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week. [...] Apr 10 - WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week. [...]

Jerry Lawler Selling His 1960s Batmobile Replica Signed by The Late Adam West And Burt Ward

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler is selling his 1960s Batmobile replica from the Batman TV series, via a report from Newsarama. The car is actually dri[...] Apr 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler is selling his 1960s Batmobile replica from the Batman TV series, via a report from Newsarama. The car is actually dri[...]

Drew McIntyre On Brock Lesnar's Reaction To Him Being In 3MB During His First WWE Run

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about Brock Lesnar’s reaction to see him as part of 3MB during McIntyre’[...] Apr 10 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about Brock Lesnar’s reaction to see him as part of 3MB during McIntyre’[...]

Edge On Superstars He Would Like To Face Someday

This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he [...] Apr 10 - This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he [...]