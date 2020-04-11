Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Prank Which Got Jonathan Coachman Arrested

One of the top stories within WWE's office was Jonathan Coachman getting arrested. Speaking with Conrad Thompson on the Something To Wrestling With podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed in detail how this all got together. Surprisingly enough, it was all over football.

"So, you need a football pool. Everybody needed a football pool and Coach volunteered to do it. Coach was busting his a** getting everybody in the pool and getting everything that needed to be done so those that wanted to be in it could be in it. Busting Coach's balls, we said wouldn't it be funny, gambling's illegal, won't it be funny if we just had him arrested? This started with me and Jerry Brisco just bullsh*tting. Jerry goes, 'Yeah why don't we get him arrested.' There were a couple of cops, we were in North Carolina, and we are coming down the escalators... Jerry starts talking to the cops. He says, 'Hey guys, uh, would you help us out?' Jerry comes up with this f*cking idea. We go to Vince and say, 'Hey, we're doing this football pool. 'What the f*ck is a football pool? You're going swimming? I don't get it.' He then says OK do it, and everyone starts putting their two cents in. We literally set up this elaborate deal for them to go, 'Excuse me Jonathan Coachman, yeah, you're under arrest. Hey man, we're trying to be discreet, we're not going to embarrass you or anything like that. Out of respect to Mr. McMahon, we'll let you be cuffed in front. Not with your hands behind your back or anything, but we have to cuff you because you're a criminal."

That was only the first part. Seeing how he was cuffed in front of him and not behind, it made for the perfect opportunity for Vince to get involved in the only way he knows how.