Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Prank Which Got Jonathan Coachman Arrested
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 11, 2020
One of the top stories within WWE's office was Jonathan Coachman getting arrested. Speaking with Conrad Thompson on the Something To Wrestling With podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed in detail how this all got together. Surprisingly enough, it was all over football.
"So, you need a football pool. Everybody needed a football pool and Coach volunteered to do it. Coach was busting his a** getting everybody in the pool and getting everything that needed to be done so those that wanted to be in it could be in it. Busting Coach's balls, we said wouldn't it be funny, gambling's illegal, won't it be funny if we just had him arrested?
This started with me and Jerry Brisco just bullsh*tting. Jerry goes, 'Yeah why don't we get him arrested.' There were a couple of cops, we were in North Carolina, and we are coming down the escalators... Jerry starts talking to the cops. He says, 'Hey guys, uh, would you help us out?' Jerry comes up with this f*cking idea. We go to Vince and say, 'Hey, we're doing this football pool. 'What the f*ck is a football pool? You're going swimming? I don't get it.' He then says OK do it, and everyone starts putting their two cents in. We literally set up this elaborate deal for them to go, 'Excuse me Jonathan Coachman, yeah, you're under arrest. Hey man, we're trying to be discreet, we're not going to embarrass you or anything like that. Out of respect to Mr. McMahon, we'll let you be cuffed in front. Not with your hands behind your back or anything, but we have to cuff you because you're a criminal."
That was only the first part. Seeing how he was cuffed in front of him and not behind, it made for the perfect opportunity for Vince to get involved in the only way he knows how.
"They take him into Vince's office, he's in a meeting. He's like, 'YEAH? What's going on here?' The police do their thing and Vince was like, 'Goddammit it, I'm trying to produce a television show here, and in the middle of the goddamn doing it, I got you doing, you doing, you're doing what? A f*cking football pool?' He just went off on Coach and Coach is just shaking, almost in tears. They start to take him out and Vince goes 'Wait a minute, goddamit you can't take him out like that.' He throws a napkin, a lemon napkin at him, to put over the cuffs, so people don't see that he's cuffed in front. Coach thinks that when he yells 'get back here' that he's going to get him off the hook, and Vince is going to save him. He just put the napkin on top of his cuffs. They take him out, now everybody's kind of in on it, so they are watching Coach, he's doing the perp walk down the hall and everyone's looking and whispering.
Everybody is whispering and talking and they back the f*cking squad car up to the very back door, they put him in the back, hit the lights and go. They drive up, turn left and one guy gets on the phone and goes, 'Oh, OK, alright, no we're not that far we can turn around, we can come back.' They tell him they got to go back and get one thing, a comment from someone. The cops turn around and come back and when they pull down everyone is out to see Coach... and they let him off the hook. It was classic."
Apr 11 - Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Lana have publicly commented on the comments from Ronda Rousey about WWE being "fake" fighting and here are the responses. I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 [...]
Apr 11 - The Dirty Sheets reportedly has information through a source that Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves and Carmella are the WWE stars who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19) Rey Mysterio[...]
Apr 11 - Pro Wrestling Sheet reported and confirmed with WWE that an on-screen talent in the company, who is not a member of the roster, tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources this person went out[...]
Apr 11 - TMZ recently caught up with WWE Superstar Big Show in which he was asked about WWE continuing its programming during the coronavirus pandemic. Big Show on WWE continuing programming: "I thin[...]
Apr 11 - As previously reported, NXT General Manager William Regal announced recently on WWE’s The Bump that an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be crowned, as current titleholder Jordan Devlin is[...]
Apr 11 - Tony Khan has announced some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matches announced include Chuck Taylor vs. “Superbad” Kip Sabian, and Dr. Britt Baker in act[...]
Apr 11
Update On Why WWE Released The Revival Now As previously reported, The Revival were finally granted their release from WWE on Friday. They had requested their release a while ago and were sitting at home just waiting to be let go from their co[...]
Apr 11 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center is in. The episode pulled in an average of 2.304 million viewers, which a drop on[...]
Apr 11 - Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision for WWE to return to live broadcasting for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown next week at the WWE Performance Center despite Florida issuing a stay at home order. Fur[...]
Apr 11 - In terms of viewership for WWE WrestleMania 36, Night 1 of the event which featured the main event of The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is reported to have drawn more viewers than Night 2, according to the[...]
Apr 10
SmackDown Quick Results (04/10/2020) Below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat the Kabuki Warriors via pinfall *Singles Match* Dolph Ziggler defeats Tuck[...]
Apr 10
Forgotten Sons Make Their SmackDown Debut NXT group, Forgotten Sons (Ryker, Blake, and Cutler), made their main roster debut tonight on SmackDown. Forgotten Sons defeated The Lucha House Party in their debut tag match. <blockquote class=[...]
Apr 10
Match Announced For Next Week's SmackDown During this week's installment of The Dirt Sheet with the Miz and John Morrison, they were interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. Kofi Kingston announces that The Miz will defend the SD Tag Titles [...]
Apr 10 - WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week. Besides NXT, RAW and SmackDown being taped, WWE's[...]
Apr 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler is selling his 1960s Batmobile replica from the Batman TV series, via a report from Newsarama. The car is actually drivable, and was previously on display at the Jerry [...]
Apr 10 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about Brock Lesnar’s reaction to see him as part of 3MB during McIntyre’s first run in WWE. On Lesnar's reaction to findi[...]
Apr 10
Edge On Superstars He Would Like To Face Someday This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he named some of the newer guys he wants to step in t[...]
Apr 10
Update On The WWE Release Of The Revival In an update on The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) being released from WWE, it would appear they are free to move on and work anywhere they like as they do not have a "no compete" close to hon[...]
Apr 10
Update On Impact Wrestling Tapings In Nashville In an update on Impact Wrestling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is currently filming the last of their television tapings from a closed set today in Nashville, Tennessee. PWInsider is rep[...]
Apr 10 - In a Twitter post, Michael Hayes revealed that he is celebrating 25 years with WWE. Hayes debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April of 1995. He would then go on to manage the Hardy [...]