Goldberg Reveals He's Completed His WWE Commitments For The Year

Goldberg appeared on the latest "Carcast" podcast this week to make his first public comments since losing the WWE Universal Title to Braun Strowman during Night One of WrestleMania 36 last weekend.

"You know, obviously, I had a change of opponents at the very last moment. You know, Roman Reigns, everybody knows he has leukemia. You know, he's in remission and his — obviously his immune system is down. And so, I don't know why it was even considered in the beginning, except for the fact that we'd invested time and WWE invested the money in the angle, in the match, you know. So literally until the 23rd hour, it was still a possibility that he and I were going to wrestle. So plans kind of changed at the very last minute. I did my match with Braun, and it was possible that I could do a match with Roman again before the 5th [the night the match aired]. That obviously fell through."

Goldberg revealed that he got a phone call on the possible Reigns match happening after he had returned home. He also confirmed that WrestleMania 36 was his final WWE commitment for the year.

"You've seen me go through this stuff. Can you imagine me being done on Friday? My obligations were complete for the year. My second match was already wrestled. So I was literally done. So I come back here on Friday and jump on the tractor, and eat as many Bon Bons and Uncrustables and Coke, drink as many Cokes and don't go the gym for five days. And then I get a phone call in the middle of the week that it's still a possibility."

Goldberg talked about why WWE went through with the plans up until the last minute. It was revealed The Miz showed up sick to work, and this is what caused Roman to back out last minute. Miz just had a flu, and not the coronavirus. WWE talent alongside staff had temperature checks to ensure safety of everybody involved.