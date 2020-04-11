Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves, Carmella Positive For COVID-19

The Dirty Sheets reportedly has information through a source that Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves and Carmella are the WWE stars who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke, Buddy Murphy, The Miz, Kairi Sane, Roman Reigns and numerous others are in self isolation.

Carmella is said to be suffering the worst from the virus. it is reported that Lashley overcame the virus and returned to work last week’s WrestleMania 36 tapings in which he had a match against Aleister Black.

The Dirty Sheets source stated the following: