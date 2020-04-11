WWE Confirms That An Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported and confirmed with WWE that an on-screen talent in the company, who is not a member of the roster, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources this person went out to dinner with their friends who work in healthcare following the last batch of WWE tapings which included WrestleMania 36 day 1 and 2.

They got a test done, was confirmed positive, and went straight into quarantine. Since then they've stayed in quarantine the entire time. The person has since been cleared of the virus at the end of this week and they're feeling much better.

Below is the statement Pro Wrestling Sheet received by WWE.

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

UPDATE:

