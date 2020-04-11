WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Format For The Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 11, 2020
As previously reported, NXT General Manager William Regal announced recently on WWE’s The Bump that an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be crowned, as current titleholder Jordan Devlin is unable to defend his championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WWE.com has revealed the format for the tournament:
- Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four.
- Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group.
- The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match.
- Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record.
- The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
WWE will reveal the full groups tomorrow on its official website and social media.
