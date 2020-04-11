Update On Why WWE Released The Revival Now
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 11, 2020
As previously reported, The Revival were finally granted their release from WWE on Friday. They had requested their release a while ago and were sitting at home just waiting to be let go from their contract.
Their release now allows them to work wherever they want as they do not have a no-compete clause. The leading speculation is they will end up in AEW at some stage.
On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why they might have been released now:
“Whatever the reason it had to be today [that the Revival were released]. I think number 1 it’s Friday and it’s a very unique time and the feeling that it’ll be kinda buried in the news today with everything else. I don’t know if it’s because AEW just taped so much TV because the thing you don’t want is the guy showing up on AEW television right away.”
“They could tease their debut on Wednesday if they go ahead and sign them. I mean, there’s no non-compete. As far as why they were released now and they didn’t hold them you know maybe they wanted to release them.”
