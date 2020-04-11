Overnight Viewership Dips Slightly For This Week's WWE SmackDown

The final number will be released on Monday.

The first hour scored 2.372 million viewers and hour two dropped to 2.235 million viewers.

The episode pulled in an average of 2.304 million viewers, which a drop on last Friday’s SmackDown that scored 2.375 million viewers.

The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center is in.

Lana, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax Comment On Ronda Rousey Saying WWE Is Fake Fighting

Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Lana have publicly commented on the comments from Ronda Rousey about WWE being "fake" fighting and here are the responses. [...] Apr 11 - Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Lana have publicly commented on the comments from Ronda Rousey about WWE being "fake" fighting and here are the responses. [...]

Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves, Carmella Positive For COVID-19

The Dirty Sheets reportedly has information through a source that Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves and Carmella are the WWE stars who have been diagnosed w[...] Apr 11 - The Dirty Sheets reportedly has information through a source that Bobby Lashley, Corey Graves and Carmella are the WWE stars who have been diagnosed w[...]

WWE Confirms That An Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported and confirmed with WWE that an on-screen talent in the company, who is not a member of the roster, tested positive for CO[...] Apr 11 - Pro Wrestling Sheet reported and confirmed with WWE that an on-screen talent in the company, who is not a member of the roster, tested positive for CO[...]

Big Show Says He Feels ‘Absolutely’ Safe Working For WWE Right Now

TMZ recently caught up with WWE Superstar Big Show in which he was asked about WWE continuing its programming during the coronavirus pandemic. [...] Apr 11 - TMZ recently caught up with WWE Superstar Big Show in which he was asked about WWE continuing its programming during the coronavirus pandemic. [...]

Format For The Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed

As previously reported, NXT General Manager William Regal announced recently on WWE’s The Bump that an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will b[...] Apr 11 - As previously reported, NXT General Manager William Regal announced recently on WWE’s The Bump that an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will b[...]

Tony Khan Announces More Matches For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matches announced include Chuck Taylor vs. “Supe[...] Apr 11 - Tony Khan has announced some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matches announced include Chuck Taylor vs. “Supe[...]

Update On Why WWE Released The Revival Now

As previously reported, The Revival were finally granted their release from WWE on Friday. They had requested their release a while ago and were sitti[...] Apr 11 - As previously reported, The Revival were finally granted their release from WWE on Friday. They had requested their release a while ago and were sitti[...]

Overnight Viewership Dips Slightly For This Week's WWE SmackDown

The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center is in. The episode pulled in an[...] Apr 11 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center is in. The episode pulled in an[...]

WWE Talent Reportedly Unhappy About WWE TV Returning To Live Format

Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision for WWE to return to live broadcasting for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown next week at the WWE Performance Center [...] Apr 11 - Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision for WWE to return to live broadcasting for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown next week at the WWE Performance Center [...]

Update On The Viewership For WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 & 2

In terms of viewership for WWE WrestleMania 36, Night 1 of the event which featured the main event of The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is reported to have[...] Apr 11 - In terms of viewership for WWE WrestleMania 36, Night 1 of the event which featured the main event of The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is reported to have[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (04/10/2020)

Below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat the Kabuki Warriors via pi[...] Apr 10 - Below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat the Kabuki Warriors via pi[...]

Forgotten Sons Make Their SmackDown Debut

NXT group, Forgotten Sons (Ryker, Blake, and Cutler), made their main roster debut tonight on SmackDown. Forgotten Sons defeated The Lucha House Part[...] Apr 10 - NXT group, Forgotten Sons (Ryker, Blake, and Cutler), made their main roster debut tonight on SmackDown. Forgotten Sons defeated The Lucha House Part[...]

Match Announced For Next Week's SmackDown

During this week's installment of The Dirt Sheet with the Miz and John Morrison, they were interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. Kofi Kingston ann[...] Apr 10 - During this week's installment of The Dirt Sheet with the Miz and John Morrison, they were interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. Kofi Kingston ann[...]

WWE Reportedly Taping Episodes Of Various Programs Up To Money In The Bank

WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week. [...] Apr 10 - WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week. [...]

Jerry Lawler Selling His 1960s Batmobile Replica Signed by The Late Adam West And Burt Ward

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler is selling his 1960s Batmobile replica from the Batman TV series, via a report from Newsarama. The car is actually dri[...] Apr 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler is selling his 1960s Batmobile replica from the Batman TV series, via a report from Newsarama. The car is actually dri[...]

Drew McIntyre On Brock Lesnar's Reaction To Him Being In 3MB During His First WWE Run

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about Brock Lesnar’s reaction to see him as part of 3MB during McIntyre’[...] Apr 10 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about Brock Lesnar’s reaction to see him as part of 3MB during McIntyre’[...]

Edge On Superstars He Would Like To Face Someday

This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he [...] Apr 10 - This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he [...]

Update On The WWE Release Of The Revival

In an update on The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) being released from WWE, it would appear they are free to move on and work anywhere they li[...] Apr 10 - In an update on The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) being released from WWE, it would appear they are free to move on and work anywhere they li[...]

Update On Impact Wrestling Tapings In Nashville

In an update on Impact Wrestling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is currently filming the last of their television tapings from a closed se[...] Apr 10 - In an update on Impact Wrestling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is currently filming the last of their television tapings from a closed se[...]

WWE Releases Company's First Ever Community Impact Report

WWE has released a letter from Stephanie McMahon which announces WWE's first-ever Community Impact Report which looks at the company’s community[...] Apr 10 - WWE has released a letter from Stephanie McMahon which announces WWE's first-ever Community Impact Report which looks at the company’s community[...]

Michael Hayes Celebrates Significant Milestone With WWE

In a Twitter post, Michael Hayes revealed that he is celebrating 25 years with WWE. Hayes debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April[...] Apr 10 - In a Twitter post, Michael Hayes revealed that he is celebrating 25 years with WWE. Hayes debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April[...]

Preview For Tonight's SmackDown - Braun Strowman To Appear, Title Match Set

WWE returns to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight for another episode of SmackDown on FOX. The official preview is as f[...] Apr 10 - WWE returns to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight for another episode of SmackDown on FOX. The official preview is as f[...]

Ronda Rousey Talks About the Struggles of Being a WWE Superstar, Fans Not Appreciating Her

UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Monday Night Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O and talke[...] Apr 10 - UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Monday Night Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O and talke[...]

The XFL Has Reportedly Shut Down, No Plans to Return in 2021

According to multiple sources, the XFL has ceased all operations and there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021. All XFL employees [...] Apr 10 - According to multiple sources, the XFL has ceased all operations and there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021. All XFL employees [...]