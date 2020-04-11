WWE Talent Reportedly Unhappy About WWE TV Returning To Live Format

Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision for WWE to return to live broadcasting for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown next week at the WWE Performance Center despite Florida issuing a stay at home order.

Further details about this have now been reported by Fightful Select in regards to how WWE is getting around this order.

The report notes that talent were issued with a letter that states that they are "essential media" workers should they be approached by law enforcement who have been told to allow "Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services" to continue their work should they have proof of employment.

The report goes on to note that many talent are reportedly "shocked" and unhappy with Vince McMahon and his "aggressive" decision to change upcoming TV from a condensed pre-tape filming schedule to weekly live broadcasts.

Wrestling Observer is reporting that there is speculation that the possible reason behind the decision was due to WWE’s contracts with NBC Universal and FOX as those deals allow for a certain amount of taped shows during the year.

The number is three episodes a year. There’s concern that FOX and NBC could have grounds to change up the deals if WWE goes over that limit.