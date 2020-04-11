Update On The Viewership For WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 & 2

In terms of viewership for WWE WrestleMania 36, Night 1 of the event which featured the main event of The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is reported to have drawn more viewers than Night 2, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 featured Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.

This is a reverse of what the viewership looked like for the Kickoff shows, The Kickoff Show of Night 2 drew 112,000 viewers while the Kickoff Show of Night 1 drew 106,000 viewers on FS1.

On YouTube, Night 1 Kickoff show drew 3 million views, which is more than what Night 2 Kickoff Show drew, 1.9 million.