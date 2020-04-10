WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SmackDown Quick Results (04/10/2020)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Apr 10, 2020
Below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
*
Tag Team Match*
Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat the Kabuki Warriors via pinfall
*
Singles Match*
Dolph Ziggler defeats Tucker via pinfall
*
Tag Team Match*
The Forgotten Sons defeat Lucha House Party via pinfall
*
Singles Match*
Sheamus defeats Cal Bloom
*
Singles Match*
Braun Strowman defeats Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall
*
Closing Segment*
Firefly Fun House airs and Bray Wyatt discusses wanting the Universal Title back. Braun Strowman says that he will “Let him in” anytime.
