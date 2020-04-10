Firefly Fun House airs and Bray Wyatt discusses wanting the Universal Title back. Braun Strowman says that he will “Let him in” anytime.

Below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

SmackDown Quick Results (04/10/2020)

*Tag Team Match* Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat the Kabuki Warriors via pi[...]

Forgotten Sons Make Their SmackDown Debut

NXT group, Forgotten Sons (Ryker, Blake, and Cutler), made their main roster debut tonight on SmackDown. Forgotten Sons defeated The Lucha House Part[...] Apr 10 - NXT group, Forgotten Sons (Ryker, Blake, and Cutler), made their main roster debut tonight on SmackDown. Forgotten Sons defeated The Lucha House Part[...]

Match Announced For Next Week's SmackDown

During this week's installment of The Dirt Sheet with the Miz and John Morrison, they were interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. Kofi Kingston ann[...] Apr 10 - During this week's installment of The Dirt Sheet with the Miz and John Morrison, they were interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. Kofi Kingston ann[...]

WWE Reportedly Taping Episodes Of Various Programs Up To Money In The Bank

WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week. [...] Apr 10 - WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week. [...]

Jerry Lawler Selling His 1960s Batmobile Replica Signed by The Late Adam West And Burt Ward

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler is selling his 1960s Batmobile replica from the Batman TV series, via a report from Newsarama. The car is actually dri[...] Apr 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler is selling his 1960s Batmobile replica from the Batman TV series, via a report from Newsarama. The car is actually dri[...]

Drew McIntyre On Brock Lesnar's Reaction To Him Being In 3MB During His First WWE Run

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about Brock Lesnar’s reaction to see him as part of 3MB during McIntyre’[...] Apr 10 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about Brock Lesnar’s reaction to see him as part of 3MB during McIntyre’[...]

Edge On Superstars He Would Like To Face Someday

This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he [...] Apr 10 - This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he [...]

Update On The WWE Release Of The Revival

In an update on The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) being released from WWE, it would appear they are free to move on and work anywhere they li[...] Apr 10 - In an update on The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) being released from WWE, it would appear they are free to move on and work anywhere they li[...]

Update On Impact Wrestling Tapings In Nashville

In an update on Impact Wrestling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is currently filming the last of their television tapings from a closed se[...] Apr 10 - In an update on Impact Wrestling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is currently filming the last of their television tapings from a closed se[...]

WWE Releases Company's First Ever Community Impact Report

WWE has released a letter from Stephanie McMahon which announces WWE's first-ever Community Impact Report which looks at the company’s community[...] Apr 10 - WWE has released a letter from Stephanie McMahon which announces WWE's first-ever Community Impact Report which looks at the company’s community[...]

Michael Hayes Celebrates Significant Milestone With WWE

In a Twitter post, Michael Hayes revealed that he is celebrating 25 years with WWE. Hayes debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April[...] Apr 10 - In a Twitter post, Michael Hayes revealed that he is celebrating 25 years with WWE. Hayes debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April[...]

Preview For Tonight's SmackDown - Braun Strowman To Appear, Title Match Set

WWE returns to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight for another episode of SmackDown on FOX. The official preview is as f[...] Apr 10 - WWE returns to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight for another episode of SmackDown on FOX. The official preview is as f[...]

Ronda Rousey Talks About the Struggles of Being a WWE Superstar, Fans Not Appreciating Her

UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Monday Night Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O and talke[...] Apr 10 - UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Monday Night Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O and talke[...]

The XFL Has Reportedly Shut Down, No Plans to Return in 2021

According to multiple sources, the XFL has ceased all operations and there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021. All XFL employees [...] Apr 10 - According to multiple sources, the XFL has ceased all operations and there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021. All XFL employees [...]

WWE Money In The Bank PPV At The Royal Farms Arena Cancelled

The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD has announced that the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view will not be taking place due to the coronavi[...] Apr 10 - The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD has announced that the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view will not be taking place due to the coronavi[...]

AJ Styles Reportedly To Be Kept Off WWE Television For Now

As seen last weekend, AJ Styles lost against The Undertaker in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The belief is he will not be making a return WWE t[...] Apr 10 - As seen last weekend, AJ Styles lost against The Undertaker in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The belief is he will not be making a return WWE t[...]

WWE Has Finally Released The Revival

WWE has officially released The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder). WWE issued a statement confirming the news, which read, "Effective today, Fri[...] Apr 10 - WWE has officially released The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder). WWE issued a statement confirming the news, which read, "Effective today, Fri[...]

WWE Reveals New UK Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

As expected the post-WrestleMania 36 tour of the United Kingdom has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These are the new dates: - Glasgo[...] Apr 09 - As expected the post-WrestleMania 36 tour of the United Kingdom has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These are the new dates: - Glasgo[...]

WWE NXT Marginally Beats AEW Dynamite In Viewership This Week

The coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on viewing figures for professional wrestling and both AEW Dynamite and NXT which air on Wednesday's [...] Apr 09 - The coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on viewing figures for professional wrestling and both AEW Dynamite and NXT which air on Wednesday's [...]

Jerry Lawler Speculates On Undertaker vs Sting Boneyard Match

Jerry “The King” Lawler did a WrestleMania 36 review on his latest podcast episode, and he seemed to have praise for WWE and the Boneyard [...] Apr 09 - Jerry “The King” Lawler did a WrestleMania 36 review on his latest podcast episode, and he seemed to have praise for WWE and the Boneyard [...]

Nia Jax Spoke To WWE Management About A Superstar Hurting Alexa Bliss

On a recent Zoom conference call featuring many of WWE’s female Superstars, Nia Jax opened up about protecting Alexa Bliss from further injury w[...] Apr 09 - On a recent Zoom conference call featuring many of WWE’s female Superstars, Nia Jax opened up about protecting Alexa Bliss from further injury w[...]

WWE Announces Live Elias Concert On Instagram

It was announced today that Elias will be holding a live concert on his @iameliaswwe Instagram account later this evening at 6pm ET. There's no word [...] Apr 09 - It was announced today that Elias will be holding a live concert on his @iameliaswwe Instagram account later this evening at 6pm ET. There's no word [...]

New NXT Stable To Be Based Off Terrorist Group Active In The 1970s

A new NXT storyline is reportedly based on a terrorist organization that was active in the 1970s. The storyline/angle is based on the Symbiones[...] Apr 09 - A new NXT storyline is reportedly based on a terrorist organization that was active in the 1970s. The storyline/angle is based on the Symbiones[...]

Angelina Love Officially Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor

Angelina Love has officially announced that she has re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling. In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-[...] Apr 09 - Angelina Love has officially announced that she has re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling. In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-[...]