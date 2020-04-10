WWE Reportedly Taping Episodes Of Various Programs Up To Money In The Bank

WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week.

Besides NXT, RAW and SmackDown being taped, WWE's plan was to also tape new WWE Main Event and 205 Live episodes as reported by PWInsider. If it works as planned, the tapings should take WWE through to the May 10th Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

WWE maybe taping up to as many as 4 episodes. They also will be cleaning up the PC, changing ring ropes, the canvas and aprons as they go.

While they're taping new episodes, they will continue to air replays of WWE pay-per-view matches with the new content on RAW and SmackDown.

The Money In the Bank PPV could end up happening at the performance center. The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland officially canceled the pay-per-view. WWE has still advertised the event for May 10, but no new location has been confirmed by the company.