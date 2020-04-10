WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Reportedly Taping Episodes Of Various Programs Up To Money In The Bank
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 10, 2020
WWE began another set of TV tapings at the performance center in Orlando earlier today. It's believed that the tapings will run until late next week.
Besides NXT, RAW and SmackDown being taped, WWE's plan was to also tape new WWE Main Event and 205 Live episodes as reported by PWInsider. If it works as planned, the tapings should take WWE through to the May 10th Money In the Bank pay-per-view.
WWE maybe taping up to as many as 4 episodes. They also will be cleaning up the PC, changing ring ropes, the canvas and aprons as they go.
While they're taping new episodes, they will continue to air replays of WWE pay-per-view matches with the new content on RAW and SmackDown.
The Money In the Bank PPV could end up happening at the performance center. The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland officially canceled the pay-per-view. WWE has still advertised the event for May 10, but no new location has been confirmed by the company.
SmackDown Quick Results (04/10/2020) Below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Tag Team Match* Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat the Kabuki Warriors via pinfall *Singles Match* Dolph Ziggler defeats Tuck[...]
Apr 10
Forgotten Sons Make Their SmackDown Debut NXT group, Forgotten Sons (Ryker, Blake, and Cutler), made their main roster debut tonight on SmackDown. Forgotten Sons defeated The Lucha House Party in their debut tag match. <blockquote class=[...]
Apr 10
Match Announced For Next Week's SmackDown During this week's installment of The Dirt Sheet with the Miz and John Morrison, they were interrupted by The Usos and The New Day. Kofi Kingston announces that The Miz will defend the SD Tag Titles [...]
Apr 10
Edge On Superstars He Would Like To Face Someday This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he named some of the newer guys he wants to step in t[...]
Apr 10
Update On The WWE Release Of The Revival In an update on The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) being released from WWE, it would appear they are free to move on and work anywhere they like as they do not have a "no compete" close to hon[...]
Apr 10
Update On Impact Wrestling Tapings In Nashville In an update on Impact Wrestling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is currently filming the last of their television tapings from a closed set today in Nashville, Tennessee. PWInsider is rep[...]
Apr 10
WWE Has Finally Released The Revival WWE has officially released The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder). WWE issued a statement confirming the news, which read, "Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agre[...]
Apr 09
WWE Reveals New UK Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus As expected the post-WrestleMania 36 tour of the United Kingdom has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These are the new dates: - Glasgow Scotland – moved from May 3 to October 7 [...]
Apr 09
WWE Announces Live Elias Concert On Instagram It was announced today that Elias will be holding a live concert on his @iameliaswwe Instagram account later this evening at 6pm ET. There's no word yet on if Elias is filming live from home, or if h[...]
Apr 09
News On Mauro Ranallo Providing WWE NXT Commentary On last night's WWE NXT on the USA Network, Mauro Ranallo called the episode by himself prior to the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match which had no commentary. Mauro was not actually at Full Sa[...]
