Jerry Lawler Selling His 1960s Batmobile Replica Signed by The Late Adam West And Burt Ward

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler is selling his 1960s Batmobile replica from the Batman TV series, via a report from Newsarama.

The car is actually drivable, and was previously on display at the Jerry Lawler Museum at the Resorts Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

The car is signed by both Adam West and Burt Ward along with Jerry Lawler himself. Other signatures include Anthony Michael Hall, Jeremy Bulloch, and Dustin Diamond. It is currently listed on Hemmings.com and is going for $110,900.

