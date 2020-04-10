Edge On Superstars He Would Like To Face Someday
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 10, 2020
This week on “After The Bell with Corey Graves,” Edge talked about his matches with guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and then he named some of the newer guys he wants to step in the ring with.
When things get back how they were, Edge plans on wrestling more often. He says he wants to put on matches where the audience does not know what comes next.
On the names he'd want to step into the squared circle with
“Man, there’s just so many. I can point at each roster. I can point at NXT, lets start there. Ciampa, Gargano, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream. He’s so young. to get him so young and to be able to try and teach him some extra tools, my god that would be so much fun [and] Keith Lee, man.”
On wanting to face Roman Reigns someday alongside other RAW superstars
“Reigns and I has to happen someday. There’s no way around it, it just has to. To get that little taste at the Rumble, that felt good man. That felt like we were in a pocket, we were in a zone and that was the first time we ever touched.
If I look at Raw, I’m chomping at the bit to get my hands on Aleister Black. AJ Styles, the first time we touched was the Royal Rumble so that has to happen. Rollins, that’s a gimme…it has to happen."
