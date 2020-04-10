WWE Releases Company's First Ever Community Impact Report

WWE has released a letter from Stephanie McMahon which announces WWE's first-ever Community Impact Report which looks at the company’s community outreach.

Dear Partners & Frends,

We hope you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been working with the Ad Council and NBCUniversal to support their COVID-19 campaigns focused on public health and safety messages, as well as many of our community partners who continue to deliver critical resources to communities all over the world.

Giving back to the community has been a priority for WWE since our inception. As such, we wanted to take a moment to share with you our first-ever WWE Community Impact Report for 2019. We hope these stories lift your spirits during these uncertain times and bring a smile to your face.

Please click on the photo of WWE Superstar AJ Styles with Wish Kid Michael below to see WWE’s Community Impact Report.

-Steph