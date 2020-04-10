Preview For Tonight's SmackDown - Braun Strowman To Appear, Title Match Set

The official preview is as follows:

WWE returns to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight for another episode of SmackDown on FOX.

» More News From This Feed

Update On The WWE Release Of The Revival

In an update on The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) being released from WWE, it would appear they are free to move on and work anywhere they like as they do not have a "no compete" close to hon[...] Apr 10 - In an update on The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) being released from WWE, it would appear they are free to move on and work anywhere they like as they do not have a "no compete" close to hon[...]

Update On Impact Wrestling Tapings In Nashville

In an update on Impact Wrestling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is currently filming the last of their television tapings from a closed set today in Nashville, Tennessee. PWInsider is rep[...] Apr 10 - In an update on Impact Wrestling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is currently filming the last of their television tapings from a closed set today in Nashville, Tennessee. PWInsider is rep[...]

WWE Releases Company's First Ever Community Impact Report

WWE has released a letter from Stephanie McMahon which announces WWE's first-ever Community Impact Report which looks at the company’s community outreach. Dear Partners & Frends, We hope[...] Apr 10 - WWE has released a letter from Stephanie McMahon which announces WWE's first-ever Community Impact Report which looks at the company’s community outreach. Dear Partners & Frends, We hope[...]

Michael Hayes Celebrates Significant Milestone With WWE

In a Twitter post, Michael Hayes revealed that he is celebrating 25 years with WWE. Hayes debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April of 1995. He would then go on to manage the Hardy [...] Apr 10 - In a Twitter post, Michael Hayes revealed that he is celebrating 25 years with WWE. Hayes debuted for the company as interviewer Dok Hendrix in April of 1995. He would then go on to manage the Hardy [...]

Preview For Tonight's SmackDown - Braun Strowman To Appear, Title Match Set

WWE returns to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight for another episode of SmackDown on FOX. The official preview is as follows: - Braun Strowman’s first appearance[...] Apr 10 - WWE returns to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight for another episode of SmackDown on FOX. The official preview is as follows: - Braun Strowman’s first appearance[...]

Ronda Rousey Talks About the Struggles of Being a WWE Superstar, Fans Not Appreciating Her

UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Monday Night Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O and talked about her time in WWE, particularly the struggle[...] Apr 10 - UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Monday Night Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O and talked about her time in WWE, particularly the struggle[...]

The XFL Has Reportedly Shut Down, No Plans to Return in 2021

According to multiple sources, the XFL has ceased all operations and there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021. All XFL employees have been officially released from the organizatio[...] Apr 10 - According to multiple sources, the XFL has ceased all operations and there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021. All XFL employees have been officially released from the organizatio[...]

WWE Money In The Bank PPV At The Royal Farms Arena Cancelled

The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD has announced that the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view will not be taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE will likely move the event to t[...] Apr 10 - The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD has announced that the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view will not be taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE will likely move the event to t[...]

AJ Styles Reportedly To Be Kept Off WWE Television For Now

As seen last weekend, AJ Styles lost against The Undertaker in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The belief is he will not be making a return WWE television anytime soon. Wrestling Observer Newsle[...] Apr 10 - As seen last weekend, AJ Styles lost against The Undertaker in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The belief is he will not be making a return WWE television anytime soon. Wrestling Observer Newsle[...]

WWE Has Finally Released The Revival

WWE has officially released The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder). WWE issued a statement confirming the news, which read, "Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agre[...] Apr 10 - WWE has officially released The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder). WWE issued a statement confirming the news, which read, "Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agre[...]

WWE Reveals New UK Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

As expected the post-WrestleMania 36 tour of the United Kingdom has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These are the new dates: - Glasgow Scotland – moved from May 3 to October 7 [...] Apr 09 - As expected the post-WrestleMania 36 tour of the United Kingdom has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These are the new dates: - Glasgow Scotland – moved from May 3 to October 7 [...]

WWE NXT Marginally Beats AEW Dynamite In Viewership This Week

The coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on viewing figures for professional wrestling and both AEW Dynamite and NXT which air on Wednesday's have been impacted. This week NXT beat AEW Dynami[...] Apr 09 - The coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on viewing figures for professional wrestling and both AEW Dynamite and NXT which air on Wednesday's have been impacted. This week NXT beat AEW Dynami[...]

Jerry Lawler Speculates On Undertaker vs Sting Boneyard Match

Jerry “The King” Lawler did a WrestleMania 36 review on his latest podcast episode, and he seemed to have praise for WWE and the Boneyard Match. He also praised the company on how they ha[...] Apr 09 - Jerry “The King” Lawler did a WrestleMania 36 review on his latest podcast episode, and he seemed to have praise for WWE and the Boneyard Match. He also praised the company on how they ha[...]

Nia Jax Spoke To WWE Management About A Superstar Hurting Alexa Bliss

On a recent Zoom conference call featuring many of WWE’s female Superstars, Nia Jax opened up about protecting Alexa Bliss from further injury when she was in the ring with an opponent that Nia [...] Apr 09 - On a recent Zoom conference call featuring many of WWE’s female Superstars, Nia Jax opened up about protecting Alexa Bliss from further injury when she was in the ring with an opponent that Nia [...]

WWE Announces Live Elias Concert On Instagram

It was announced today that Elias will be holding a live concert on his @iameliaswwe Instagram account later this evening at 6pm ET. There's no word yet on if Elias is filming live from home, or if h[...] Apr 09 - It was announced today that Elias will be holding a live concert on his @iameliaswwe Instagram account later this evening at 6pm ET. There's no word yet on if Elias is filming live from home, or if h[...]

New NXT Stable To Be Based Off Terrorist Group Active In The 1970s

A new NXT storyline is reportedly based on a terrorist organization that was active in the 1970s. The storyline/angle is based on the Symbionese Liberation Army, according to Dave Meltzer on Wr[...] Apr 09 - A new NXT storyline is reportedly based on a terrorist organization that was active in the 1970s. The storyline/angle is based on the Symbionese Liberation Army, according to Dave Meltzer on Wr[...]

Angelina Love Officially Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor

Angelina Love has officially announced that she has re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling. In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-signing the company: “I am extremely happ[...] Apr 09 - Angelina Love has officially announced that she has re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling. In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-signing the company: “I am extremely happ[...]

News On Mauro Ranallo Providing WWE NXT Commentary

On last night's WWE NXT on the USA Network, Mauro Ranallo called the episode by himself prior to the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match which had no commentary. Mauro was not actually at Full Sa[...] Apr 09 - On last night's WWE NXT on the USA Network, Mauro Ranallo called the episode by himself prior to the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match which had no commentary. Mauro was not actually at Full Sa[...]

Triple H Comments On NXT Losing To AEW Dynamite

Triple H was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, in which he was asked about NXT vs AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. AEW Dynamite has beaten NXT in ratings for 14 consecutive weeks in 2020.&n[...] Apr 09 - Triple H was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, in which he was asked about NXT vs AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. AEW Dynamite has beaten NXT in ratings for 14 consecutive weeks in 2020.&n[...]

Jim Cornette Blasts WrestleMania Firefly Funhouse Match

Jim Cornette discussed the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36 on his latest podcast. "What was that? It wasn’t — and I like John Cena, and I’ve never said anything bad abou[...] Apr 09 - Jim Cornette discussed the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36 on his latest podcast. "What was that? It wasn’t — and I like John Cena, and I’ve never said anything bad abou[...]

Why Did Drew McIntyre Face Big Show After WrestleMania 36?

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged by Big Show to a WWE Championship match after WrestleMania 36 went off-air and lost. PWInsider is reporting the decision to do t[...] Apr 09 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged by Big Show to a WWE Championship match after WrestleMania 36 went off-air and lost. PWInsider is reporting the decision to do t[...]

WrestleMania 36 Rematch Announced For This Week's WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a rematch from night one of this past weekend's WrestleMania. As announced on WWE's official Twitter, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions[...] Apr 09 - This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a rematch from night one of this past weekend's WrestleMania. As announced on WWE's official Twitter, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions[...]

AJ Styles Makes First Public Comments Since Boneyard Match Loss

AJ Styles is back in the land of the living, after being buried alive during his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against The Undertaker. Styles, who was defeated by the American Badass, appeared[...] Apr 09 - AJ Styles is back in the land of the living, after being buried alive during his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against The Undertaker. Styles, who was defeated by the American Badass, appeared[...]

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley Reveals Inspiration For Heel Turn

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has said that she turned to Daniel Bryan to help her with her 2019 heel turn. Bayley, who retained her championship at WrestleMania 36, turned heel in the [...] Apr 09 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has said that she turned to Daniel Bryan to help her with her 2019 heel turn. Bayley, who retained her championship at WrestleMania 36, turned heel in the [...]