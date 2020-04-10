The XFL Has Reportedly Shut Down, No Plans to Return in 2021

According to multiple sources, the XFL has ceased all operations and there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021. All XFL employees have been officially released from the organization.

Here are some posts from Twitter:

The XFL has suspended all operations and currently has no plans to return in 2021, sources tell @SeifertESPN and @FieldYates. https://t.co/64GOcCL9J8 — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2020

Breaking: The XFL suspended operations Friday morning and laid off nearly all of its staff, multiple sources told @SeifertESPN and @FieldYates.



The league currently has no plans to return in 2021. pic.twitter.com/NxZbHAKRsM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2020

The XFL just held a conference call in which all employees were told the league is suspending operations. Said one: "The word they used was 'shut down'." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2020

The XFL just laid me off.



I really think I did some of the best work in social media this year, so this really hurts. If you need someone for social, written content, meme goofin’ or anything at all, I’m your guy.



DMs are open.



Email: baileywrightcarlin@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/FMt79teeMx — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) April 10, 2020

With the sad news about the XFL shutting down I have decided to forego my remainng years of academic elgibility and declare for the NFL Draft. I will have no further comment at this time — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 10, 2020

Also, to be further clear. The XFL just fired EVERYONE. A ton of talented people out there now. — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) April 10, 2020