The XFL Has Reportedly Shut Down, No Plans to Return in 2021
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 10, 2020
According to multiple sources, the XFL has ceased all operations and there are currently no plans for the league to return in 2021. All XFL employees have been officially released from the organization.
Here are some posts from Twitter:
https://wrestlr.me/62614/
