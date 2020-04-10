AJ Styles Reportedly To Be Kept Off WWE Television For Now

As seen last weekend, AJ Styles lost against The Undertaker in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The belief is he will not be making a return WWE television anytime soon.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that for now, he is “out of action.” The report also noted that while he won't be on TV, for now, they can't afford to have him off-screen for too long as he is a key player.

We'll keep you updated.