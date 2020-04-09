Jerry Lawler Speculates On Undertaker vs Sting Boneyard Match

Jerry “The King” Lawler did a WrestleMania 36 review on his latest podcast episode, and he seemed to have praise for WWE and the Boneyard Match.

He also praised the company on how they have been handling things during the coronavirus pandemic and noted how things have changed by the minute. Vince apparently has been able to adapt to this pretty well.

Lawler said he wanted to be at the recent tapings, but Vince McMahon pulled him out of concern since older people are to be at a high risk of serious health issues if they are exposed to the virus.

He enjoyed the show overall, but again the big focus was on the Boneyard Match against Taker and AJ Styles. Triple H did hint we could see more of these kind of matches, and Lawler said that perhaps they finally could do a Taker vs Sting match in this style.

Due to the fact it's more of a "movie style" performance, it does not require taking massive bumps among other physical skills that pro wrestling requires.

“Now in this style, we could easily have The Undertaker in the match that they’ve always wanted to have forever, Sting. can you imagine watching that in that cinematic style that the Boneyard Match was done in? It could be done. That was a perfect location for the Boneyard match in a cemetery. The Undertaker and Sting can be done in any kind of setting and it could be amazing.”

We will reportedly be seeing more of Taker going as his American Badass look according to WrestleVotes.