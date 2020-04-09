Nia Jax Spoke To WWE Management About A Superstar Hurting Alexa Bliss

On a recent Zoom conference call featuring many of WWE’s female Superstars, Nia Jax opened up about protecting Alexa Bliss from further injury when she was in the ring with an opponent that Nia felt to be unsafe. Nia spoke about even volunteering to work with this person because she felt that she was physically built to take more damage and could handle working with the not named superstar.

“[When Alexa Bliss] was working an angle and she was continuously getting hurt in a certain angle with somebody. And I remember her not saying anything specifically cause she wanted to be a team player like she was so nervous she’d wanted to be a team player. She didn’t want to be somebody who, like, ‘oh I can’t do this,’ but me personally from the outside looking in, I was so angry I was like No she cannot do this anymore I personally would not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again. I had to go to the higher-ups and I had to put down a stern foot and say, ‘listen, Lexi is five-foot-nothing, 100 pounds getting thrown around like a little rag doll and injured every night. Put me in. I’m a six-foot 300-pound bitch. I can handle it.

So I understand there’s a certain thing of being quiet and taking it and being like, ‘no, I want to be a team player.’ And then there’s another side where it’s like, ‘shit, dude. I can’t allow one of my good friends, [and] my co-worker who I want to be here in five years so I can continue to work her, getting hurt. I need to stand up and be there for her and make sure that, you know, her livelihood is gonna be okay when she’s done here."