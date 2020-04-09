New NXT Stable To Be Based Off Terrorist Group Active In The 1970s

A new NXT storyline is reportedly based on a terrorist organization that was active in the 1970s.

The storyline/angle is based on the Symbionese Liberation Army, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The SLA was a left-wing terrorist organization active in the United States in the early 1970s. They were known for committing various acts of violence, most famously the kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst. The 19 year old daughter of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst was kidnapped in 1974, but it was announced less than two weeks later that she had joined the SLA.

Hearst stated later on that members of the group had threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her, which led to them brainwashing and indoctrinating her. Hearst's attorney would later use the Stockholm syndrome argument while defending her in court.

NXT Superstars being abducted so far, and there looks to be others in the coming weeks besides Wilde and Mendoza will reportedly begin to sympathize with their kidnappers and join them in a new NXT stable.

SLA leaders were Donald "General Field Marshal Cinque" DeFreeze and William "General Teko" Harris.

The leader of the new stable will reportedly be Jorge Bolly, formerly known as King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma. He signed with WWE in August 2019 but suffered a knee injury and was on the shelf for a few months. He finally made his in-ring debut in February of this year, and had teamed with Mendoza a few times at NXT live events.

It was noted that Bolly will be somewhat based off DeFreeze, but there will also be another NXT Superstar that helps lead the group, based on Harris.

Below are videos of members being taken away.