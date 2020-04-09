WrestleMania 36 Rematch Announced For This Week's WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of the Blue brand will also feature Universal Champion Braun Strowman, fresh off of defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania to capture the gold.

As announced on WWE's official Twitter, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against the Kabuki Warriors.

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a rematch from night one of this past weekend's WrestleMania.

» More News From This Feed

Angelina Love Officially Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor

Angelina Love has officially announced that she has re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling. In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-[...] Apr 09 - Angelina Love has officially announced that she has re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling. In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-[...]

News On Mauro Ranallo Providing WWE NXT Commentary

On last night's WWE NXT on the USA Network, Mauro Ranallo called the episode by himself prior to the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match which had[...] Apr 09 - On last night's WWE NXT on the USA Network, Mauro Ranallo called the episode by himself prior to the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match which had[...]

Triple H Comments On NXT Losing To AEW Dynamite

Triple H was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, in which he was asked about NXT vs AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. AEW Dynamite has beaten [...] Apr 09 - Triple H was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, in which he was asked about NXT vs AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. AEW Dynamite has beaten [...]

Jim Cornette Blasts WrestleMania Firefly Funhouse Match

Jim Cornette discussed the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36 on his latest podcast. "What was that? It wasn’t — and I like John[...] Apr 09 - Jim Cornette discussed the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36 on his latest podcast. "What was that? It wasn’t — and I like John[...]

Why Did Drew McIntyre Face Big Show After WrestleMania 36?

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged by Big Show to a WWE Championship match after WrestleMania 36 went off-air and [...] Apr 09 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged by Big Show to a WWE Championship match after WrestleMania 36 went off-air and [...]

WrestleMania 36 Rematch Announced For This Week's WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a rematch from night one of this past weekend's WrestleMania. As announced on WWE's of[...] Apr 09 - This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a rematch from night one of this past weekend's WrestleMania. As announced on WWE's of[...]

AJ Styles Makes First Public Comments Since Boneyard Match Loss

AJ Styles is back in the land of the living, after being buried alive during his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against The Undertaker. Styles,[...] Apr 09 - AJ Styles is back in the land of the living, after being buried alive during his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against The Undertaker. Styles,[...]

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley Reveals Inspiration For Heel Turn

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has said that she turned to Daniel Bryan to help her with her 2019 heel turn. Bayley, who retained her ch[...] Apr 09 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has said that she turned to Daniel Bryan to help her with her 2019 heel turn. Bayley, who retained her ch[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing May Not Happen Due To MGM Suspension Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

AEW's Double or Nothing event may not take place as originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. AEW's Double Or Nothing was scheduled f[...] Apr 08 - AEW's Double or Nothing event may not take place as originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. AEW's Double Or Nothing was scheduled f[...]

Matt Hardy Challenges Chris Jericho To "Elite Deletion" Match

Matt Hardy issued a challenge for his latest "deletion" which is Chris Jericho. On tonight’s episode Matt Hardy appeared in a video from the Ha[...] Apr 08 - Matt Hardy issued a challenge for his latest "deletion" which is Chris Jericho. On tonight’s episode Matt Hardy appeared in a video from the Ha[...]

Arn Anderson On When His Relationship With Vince McMahon Went Sour

Arn Anderson recently discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on this week’s episode of the ARN podcast. It was around Extreme Rules 2010 [...] Apr 08 - Arn Anderson recently discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on this week’s episode of the ARN podcast. It was around Extreme Rules 2010 [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/8/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Io Shirai def. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae in[...] Apr 08 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Io Shirai def. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae in[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/8/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Jake “The Snake” Roberts opens with a taped promo on “The A[...] Apr 08 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Jake “The Snake” Roberts opens with a taped promo on “The A[...]

WWE NXT: Cruiserweight Championship Tournament To Begin Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Ch[...] Apr 08 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Ch[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, a Ladder Match was held in order to determine who would become the number-one contender for the NXT Women&rsq[...] Apr 08 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, a Ladder Match was held in order to determine who would become the number-one contender for the NXT Women&rsq[...]

New Trailer For Dark Side Of The Ring Focused On Murder Of Jimmy Snuka's Girlfriend

VICE has released a new trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side Of The Ring which will feature the murder of WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka&[...] Apr 08 - VICE has released a new trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side Of The Ring which will feature the murder of WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka&[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight with a pre-taped episode. The show will feature the much-hyped debut of the TNT Title tournament.[...] Apr 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight with a pre-taped episode. The show will feature the much-hyped debut of the TNT Title tournament.[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network, it will not be live and was filmed at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University last week. [...] Apr 08 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network, it will not be live and was filmed at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University last week. [...]

AEW Officially Announces Signing Of New Female Talent

All Elite Wrestling has announced the signing of a new female wrestler to their roster. On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hikaru S[...] Apr 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the signing of a new female wrestler to their roster. On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hikaru S[...]

How WWE Plans To Keep Talent Safe During Upcoming TV Tapings

As we previously reported, WWE is scheduled to hold its next set of TV tapings later this week. Safety is of the foremost importance to WWE at this ti[...] Apr 08 - As we previously reported, WWE is scheduled to hold its next set of TV tapings later this week. Safety is of the foremost importance to WWE at this ti[...]

NJPW Cancels More Events Due To Coronavirus, Including Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled events through May 4, which will include both Wrestling Dontaku events. The company is con[...] Apr 08 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled events through May 4, which will include both Wrestling Dontaku events. The company is con[...]

John Cena Teases WWE Retirement, "All Things End"

As seen on Sunday, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The match certainly got people taking for its very bizarre [...] Apr 08 - As seen on Sunday, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The match certainly got people taking for its very bizarre [...]

Ric Flair Reveals His Reaction To The Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36

In an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his reaction to the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which saw The Undertaker[...] Apr 08 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his reaction to the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which saw The Undertaker[...]

Conflicting Reports Circulating About Rhea Ripley

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com recently reported that Rhea Ripley’s work visa expired and she had to return to Australia to ger her visa renewed [...] Apr 08 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com recently reported that Rhea Ripley’s work visa expired and she had to return to Australia to ger her visa renewed [...]