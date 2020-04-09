WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley Reveals Inspiration For Heel Turn

In addition to being a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley has also held both the RAW, and NXT Women's titles, as well as the WWE Women's Tag Championships, the only woman to ever do so.

“I went out of my way to also ask Daniel Bryan when we were on tour one time because he also had gone from being the lovable guy and the guy that everybody was cheering for to the guy that turned his back on everybody. I wanted to get his take on what was difficult for him, and he helps me out a lot just as far as where to step up my aggressiveness and everything.”

Speaking to Sporting News, the former hugger revealed it was Daniel Bryan who helped her heel turn, after the Yes! Man turned heel in 2018, after years as a babyface. She said:

Bayley, who retained her championship at WrestleMania 36, turned heel in the summer of 2019, after spending her entire WWE tenure as a lovable babyface.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has said that she turned to Daniel Bryan to help her with her 2019 heel turn.

» More News From This Feed

Angelina Love Officially Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor

Angelina Love has officially announced that she has re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling. In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-signing the company: “I am extremely happ[...] Apr 09 - Angelina Love has officially announced that she has re-signed with Ring of Honor Wrestling. In an official statement, Angelina Love addressed her re-signing the company: “I am extremely happ[...]

News On Mauro Ranallo Providing WWE NXT Commentary

On last night's WWE NXT on the USA Network, Mauro Ranallo called the episode by himself prior to the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match which had no commentary. Mauro was not actually at Full Sa[...] Apr 09 - On last night's WWE NXT on the USA Network, Mauro Ranallo called the episode by himself prior to the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match which had no commentary. Mauro was not actually at Full Sa[...]

Triple H Comments On NXT Losing To AEW Dynamite

Triple H was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, in which he was asked about NXT vs AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. AEW Dynamite has beaten NXT in ratings for 14 consecutive weeks in 2020.&n[...] Apr 09 - Triple H was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, in which he was asked about NXT vs AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. AEW Dynamite has beaten NXT in ratings for 14 consecutive weeks in 2020.&n[...]

Jim Cornette Blasts WrestleMania Firefly Funhouse Match

Jim Cornette discussed the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36 on his latest podcast. "What was that? It wasn’t — and I like John Cena, and I’ve never said anything bad abou[...] Apr 09 - Jim Cornette discussed the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36 on his latest podcast. "What was that? It wasn’t — and I like John Cena, and I’ve never said anything bad abou[...]

Why Did Drew McIntyre Face Big Show After WrestleMania 36?

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged by Big Show to a WWE Championship match after WrestleMania 36 went off-air and lost. PWInsider is reporting the decision to do t[...] Apr 09 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was challenged by Big Show to a WWE Championship match after WrestleMania 36 went off-air and lost. PWInsider is reporting the decision to do t[...]

WrestleMania 36 Rematch Announced For This Week's WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a rematch from night one of this past weekend's WrestleMania. As announced on WWE's official Twitter, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions[...] Apr 09 - This week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a rematch from night one of this past weekend's WrestleMania. As announced on WWE's official Twitter, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions[...]

AJ Styles Makes First Public Comments Since Boneyard Match Loss

AJ Styles is back in the land of the living, after being buried alive during his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against The Undertaker. Styles, who was defeated by the American Badass, appeared[...] Apr 09 - AJ Styles is back in the land of the living, after being buried alive during his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against The Undertaker. Styles, who was defeated by the American Badass, appeared[...]

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley Reveals Inspiration For Heel Turn

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has said that she turned to Daniel Bryan to help her with her 2019 heel turn. Bayley, who retained her championship at WrestleMania 36, turned heel in the [...] Apr 09 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has said that she turned to Daniel Bryan to help her with her 2019 heel turn. Bayley, who retained her championship at WrestleMania 36, turned heel in the [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing May Not Happen Due To MGM Suspension Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

AEW's Double or Nothing event may not take place as originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. AEW's Double Or Nothing was scheduled for May 23rd from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Par[...] Apr 08 - AEW's Double or Nothing event may not take place as originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. AEW's Double Or Nothing was scheduled for May 23rd from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Par[...]

Matt Hardy Challenges Chris Jericho To "Elite Deletion" Match

Matt Hardy issued a challenge for his latest "deletion" which is Chris Jericho. On tonight’s episode Matt Hardy appeared in a video from the Hardy compound and responded to Jericho’s comm[...] Apr 08 - Matt Hardy issued a challenge for his latest "deletion" which is Chris Jericho. On tonight’s episode Matt Hardy appeared in a video from the Hardy compound and responded to Jericho’s comm[...]

Arn Anderson On When His Relationship With Vince McMahon Went Sour

Arn Anderson recently discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on this week’s episode of the ARN podcast. It was around Extreme Rules 2010 when his relationship started to sour with Vince. [...] Apr 08 - Arn Anderson recently discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on this week’s episode of the ARN podcast. It was around Extreme Rules 2010 when his relationship started to sour with Vince. [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/8/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Io Shirai def. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae in a Ladder Match to become the number-one contender[...] Apr 08 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Io Shirai def. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae in a Ladder Match to become the number-one contender[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/8/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Jake “The Snake” Roberts opens with a taped promo on “The American Nightmare” Cody, asking him if he is[...] Apr 08 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Jake “The Snake” Roberts opens with a taped promo on “The American Nightmare” Cody, asking him if he is[...]

WWE NXT: Cruiserweight Championship Tournament To Begin Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will officially begin. For those who may h[...] Apr 08 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will officially begin. For those who may h[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, a Ladder Match was held in order to determine who would become the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, which was won by Charlotte Flai[...] Apr 08 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, a Ladder Match was held in order to determine who would become the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, which was won by Charlotte Flai[...]

New Trailer For Dark Side Of The Ring Focused On Murder Of Jimmy Snuka's Girlfriend

VICE has released a new trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side Of The Ring which will feature the murder of WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, Nancy Argentino in 1983. DA[...] Apr 08 - VICE has released a new trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side Of The Ring which will feature the murder of WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, Nancy Argentino in 1983. DA[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight with a pre-taped episode. The show will feature the much-hyped debut of the TNT Title tournament. AEW has announced the following for tonight: - [...] Apr 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight with a pre-taped episode. The show will feature the much-hyped debut of the TNT Title tournament. AEW has announced the following for tonight: - [...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network, it will not be live and was filmed at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University last week. As previously announced, the show will be main ev[...] Apr 08 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network, it will not be live and was filmed at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University last week. As previously announced, the show will be main ev[...]

AEW Officially Announces Signing Of New Female Talent

All Elite Wrestling has announced the signing of a new female wrestler to their roster. On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jayy, and it looks like Anna Ja[...] Apr 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the signing of a new female wrestler to their roster. On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jayy, and it looks like Anna Ja[...]

How WWE Plans To Keep Talent Safe During Upcoming TV Tapings

As we previously reported, WWE is scheduled to hold its next set of TV tapings later this week. Safety is of the foremost importance to WWE at this time and they are taking all the necessary steps to [...] Apr 08 - As we previously reported, WWE is scheduled to hold its next set of TV tapings later this week. Safety is of the foremost importance to WWE at this time and they are taking all the necessary steps to [...]

NJPW Cancels More Events Due To Coronavirus, Including Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled events through May 4, which will include both Wrestling Dontaku events. The company is considering holding events without fans, but right no[...] Apr 08 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled events through May 4, which will include both Wrestling Dontaku events. The company is considering holding events without fans, but right no[...]

John Cena Teases WWE Retirement, "All Things End"

As seen on Sunday, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The match certainly got people taking for its very bizarre nature. The match revisited a number of big momen[...] Apr 08 - As seen on Sunday, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The match certainly got people taking for its very bizarre nature. The match revisited a number of big momen[...]

Ric Flair Reveals His Reaction To The Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36

In an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his reaction to the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles and return to his "American Bada[...] Apr 08 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his reaction to the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles and return to his "American Bada[...]

Conflicting Reports Circulating About Rhea Ripley

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com recently reported that Rhea Ripley’s work visa expired and she had to return to Australia to ger her visa renewed and it might be some time before she is back in th[...] Apr 08 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com recently reported that Rhea Ripley’s work visa expired and she had to return to Australia to ger her visa renewed and it might be some time before she is back in th[...]