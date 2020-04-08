AEW Double Or Nothing May Not Happen Due To MGM Suspension Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

AEW's Double or Nothing event may not take place as originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AEW's Double Or Nothing was scheduled for May 23rd from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. MGM Resorts International announced Sunday that they are temporarily suspending operations at all Vegas properties until further notice effective Tuesday. Casino operations are set to close on Monday, followed by hotel operations. MGM will not be taking reservations prior to May 1st.

MGM Chairman & CEO Jim Murren issued a statement:

"It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it (is) safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure."

MGM will make another announcement providing more details on closing procedures, timelines and other issues related to the temporary suspension of operations.