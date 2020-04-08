Arn Anderson On When His Relationship With Vince McMahon Went Sour

And no one could figure out what we getting chewed out for. You know his opinion, he would say ‘guys that’s babyface stuff.’ Let me get this right. You get into a scenario where you bail out to the floor and a babyface is chasing you. Your partner distracts the ref and the guy on the floor kicks his head off. Behind the referees back on the floor! And that’s a baby face thing!?”

“Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt are partners. And they were getting over, if you remember that time? They were getting over strong. And of course you had the other Wyatts on the floor [at ringside]. I mean this was one of those combinations that you were like ‘my god these guys may win the tag titles and never lose them, ever.’ We do stuff that we knew was good heat. During the match we would lay some stuff out and we would do some clever stuff using the guys on the floor. And then we would come back and just get chewed out for it.

“No, I don’t think so. Now, I’m gonna say, I want to back out about five years? When I really started to notice it was about five years out from you know around 2015. I was getting blamed for things that that were out of my control. I was getting blamed for stuff that myself and four top talent, or five top talent like in a tag match…”

Arn Anderson recently discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on this week’s episode of the ARN podcast. It was around Extreme Rules 2010 when his relationship started to sour with Vince.

AEW Double Or Nothing May Not Happen Due To MGM Suspension Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

AEW's Double or Nothing event may not take place as originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. AEW's Double Or Nothing was scheduled for May 23rd from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Par[...] Apr 08 - AEW's Double or Nothing event may not take place as originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. AEW's Double Or Nothing was scheduled for May 23rd from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Par[...]

Matt Hardy Challenges Chris Jericho To "Elite Deletion" Match

Matt Hardy issued a challenge for his latest "deletion" which is Chris Jericho. On tonight’s episode Matt Hardy appeared in a video from the Hardy compound and responded to Jericho’s comm[...] Apr 08 - Matt Hardy issued a challenge for his latest "deletion" which is Chris Jericho. On tonight’s episode Matt Hardy appeared in a video from the Hardy compound and responded to Jericho’s comm[...]

Arn Anderson On When His Relationship With Vince McMahon Went Sour

Arn Anderson recently discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on this week’s episode of the ARN podcast. It was around Extreme Rules 2010 when his relationship started to sour with Vince. [...] Apr 08 - Arn Anderson recently discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on this week’s episode of the ARN podcast. It was around Extreme Rules 2010 when his relationship started to sour with Vince. [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/8/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Io Shirai def. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae in a Ladder Match to become the number-one contender[...] Apr 08 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Io Shirai def. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae in a Ladder Match to become the number-one contender[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/8/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Jake “The Snake” Roberts opens with a taped promo on “The American Nightmare” Cody, asking him if he is[...] Apr 08 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Jake “The Snake” Roberts opens with a taped promo on “The American Nightmare” Cody, asking him if he is[...]

WWE NXT: Cruiserweight Championship Tournament To Begin Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will officially begin. For those who may h[...] Apr 08 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will officially begin. For those who may h[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, a Ladder Match was held in order to determine who would become the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, which was won by Charlotte Flai[...] Apr 08 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, a Ladder Match was held in order to determine who would become the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, which was won by Charlotte Flai[...]

New Trailer For Dark Side Of The Ring Focused On Murder Of Jimmy Snuka's Girlfriend

VICE has released a new trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side Of The Ring which will feature the murder of WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, Nancy Argentino in 1983. DA[...] Apr 08 - VICE has released a new trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side Of The Ring which will feature the murder of WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, Nancy Argentino in 1983. DA[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight with a pre-taped episode. The show will feature the much-hyped debut of the TNT Title tournament. AEW has announced the following for tonight: - [...] Apr 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight with a pre-taped episode. The show will feature the much-hyped debut of the TNT Title tournament. AEW has announced the following for tonight: - [...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network, it will not be live and was filmed at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University last week. As previously announced, the show will be main ev[...] Apr 08 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network, it will not be live and was filmed at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University last week. As previously announced, the show will be main ev[...]

AEW Officially Announces Signing Of New Female Talent

All Elite Wrestling has announced the signing of a new female wrestler to their roster. On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jayy, and it looks like Anna Ja[...] Apr 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the signing of a new female wrestler to their roster. On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jayy, and it looks like Anna Ja[...]

How WWE Plans To Keep Talent Safe During Upcoming TV Tapings

As we previously reported, WWE is scheduled to hold its next set of TV tapings later this week. Safety is of the foremost importance to WWE at this time and they are taking all the necessary steps to [...] Apr 08 - As we previously reported, WWE is scheduled to hold its next set of TV tapings later this week. Safety is of the foremost importance to WWE at this time and they are taking all the necessary steps to [...]

NJPW Cancels More Events Due To Coronavirus, Including Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled events through May 4, which will include both Wrestling Dontaku events. The company is considering holding events without fans, but right no[...] Apr 08 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled events through May 4, which will include both Wrestling Dontaku events. The company is considering holding events without fans, but right no[...]

John Cena Teases WWE Retirement, "All Things End"

As seen on Sunday, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The match certainly got people taking for its very bizarre nature. The match revisited a number of big momen[...] Apr 08 - As seen on Sunday, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The match certainly got people taking for its very bizarre nature. The match revisited a number of big momen[...]

Ric Flair Reveals His Reaction To The Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36

In an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his reaction to the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles and return to his "American Bada[...] Apr 08 - In an interview with WrestlingInc, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his reaction to the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles and return to his "American Bada[...]

Conflicting Reports Circulating About Rhea Ripley

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com recently reported that Rhea Ripley’s work visa expired and she had to return to Australia to ger her visa renewed and it might be some time before she is back in th[...] Apr 08 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com recently reported that Rhea Ripley’s work visa expired and she had to return to Australia to ger her visa renewed and it might be some time before she is back in th[...]

Jim Ross Opens Up About His Addiction To Ambien And Xanax

Jim Ross did an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, and had opened up about his addiction to Ambien. He also spoke about how his new book is 100 percent truthful and honest. JR's position[...] Apr 07 - Jim Ross did an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, and had opened up about his addiction to Ambien. He also spoke about how his new book is 100 percent truthful and honest. JR's position[...]

William Regal To Announce Breaking WWE NXT News On WWE's The Bump

Breaking WWE NXT news will be announced tomorrow morning by NXT General Manager William Regal on WWE's The Bump. WWE's The Bump has announced that Regal will be one[...] Apr 07 - Breaking WWE NXT news will be announced tomorrow morning by NXT General Manager William Regal on WWE's The Bump. WWE's The Bump has announced that Regal will be one[...]

Triple H On How He's Handling AEW Dynamite Beating NXT In Ratings

Triple H recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. It was stated that while AEW Dynamite has dominated the Wednesday ratings war with NXT, Triple H refuses to go into panic mode. He[...] Apr 07 - Triple H recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. It was stated that while AEW Dynamite has dominated the Wednesday ratings war with NXT, Triple H refuses to go into panic mode. He[...]

Rey Mysterio Reveals He Was Not Feeling Well

Rey Mysterio explained in Spanish that he wasn't feeling well when WWE started taping shows at the performance center, and that the WWE doctors opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues[...] Apr 07 - Rey Mysterio explained in Spanish that he wasn't feeling well when WWE started taping shows at the performance center, and that the WWE doctors opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues[...]

Association Of Ringside Physicians Recommend Suspension Of Combat Sports Due To Coronavirus

The Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic and combat sports. The group includes a whopping 350 doctors worldwide, and they're suggesting the indefinite susp[...] Apr 07 - The Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic and combat sports. The group includes a whopping 350 doctors worldwide, and they're suggesting the indefinite susp[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Vs Johnny Gargano Announced As An Empty Arena Match

WWE released a preview article for this week's NXT show that included details on this match. WWE states that the match won’t take place at the Performance Center. WWE issued the following press [...] Apr 07 - WWE released a preview article for this week's NXT show that included details on this match. WWE states that the match won’t take place at the Performance Center. WWE issued the following press [...]

The Big Show Show Joins Netflix Top 10 Shows

The Big Show Show is already at the top 10 list of Netflix shows and movies. WWE tweeted revealing this news via Twitter with the Big Show himself in the video. #TheBigShowShow is already trending [...] Apr 07 - The Big Show Show is already at the top 10 list of Netflix shows and movies. WWE tweeted revealing this news via Twitter with the Big Show himself in the video. #TheBigShowShow is already trending [...]

Why Did WWE Film 'Raw After Mania' Prior To WrestleMania 36?

For those wondering why WWE needed to film the Raw after Mania before WrestleMania 36, it simply came down to the fact the production crew couldn't switch the set in time during a very hectic and pres[...] Apr 07 - For those wondering why WWE needed to film the Raw after Mania before WrestleMania 36, it simply came down to the fact the production crew couldn't switch the set in time during a very hectic and pres[...]