WWE NXT Quick Results (4/8/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*Io Shirai def. Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae in a Ladder Match to become the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

*A promo featuring Finn Balor is shown, in which he proclaims that both he and NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER both have creative control over their own worlds, even though they may be unable to make their own moves right now. Balor says this time will pass, as will WALTER’s time as champion.

*Indus Sher (Rinku & Saurav) def. Ever-Rise.

*A promo featuring NXT Champion Adam Cole is shown, in which he says Velveteen Dream got lucky when he defeated Bobby Fish last week and still doesn’t deserve a shot at the title. He then says that one day, he may decide to end Velveteen Dream.

*It is announced that next week, the tournament to crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will officially begin due to current champion Jordan Devlin being unable to make it to the United States to defend the title because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

*Highlights from the NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania are shown, in which Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the title.

*Johnny Gargano def. Tommaso Ciampa in the “One Final Beat” Match following interference from Candice LeRae, in which she hit Ciampa with a low blow, which allowed Gargano to hit Ciampa’s Fairytale Ending to get the win. LeRae had first hit Gargano with a low blow after saying she would “finish it,” but after hitting Ciampa with one, it was revealed that Gargano was wearing a protective cup.