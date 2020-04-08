WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/8/20)

Posted By: Kenny Williams on Apr 08, 2020

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/8/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Jake “The Snake” Roberts opens with a taped promo on “The American Nightmare” Cody, asking him if he is a man or a mouse. Roberts also says he expects Cody to lose his match tonight so he won’t have to face Lance Archer in the TNT Championship Tournament.

*Lance Archer def. Allen Angels.

*Hikaru Shida def. Britt Baker.

*Best Friends def. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa.

*A promo featuring “The Exalted One” Brodie Lee is shown, in which he berates two Dark Order followers for not dressing as nicely as a third one is seen to be. He tells the followers that perception is reality.

*A video package is shown hyping next week’s No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager for the AEW World Championship.

*A promo featuring Matt Hardy is shown, in which he calls out Chris Jericho for targeting The Elite. Hardy then makes comments towards each member of The Inner Circle before challenging Jericho to come to the Hardy Compound to face Hardy in an “Elite Deletion” Match.

*”The Exalted One” Brodie Lee def. Lee Johnson.

*”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Shawn Spears to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament.

