New Trailer For Dark Side Of The Ring Focused On Murder Of Jimmy Snuka's Girlfriend

VICE has released a new trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side Of The Ring which will feature the murder of WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, Nancy Argentino in 1983.

DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2, lifts the veil on wrestling’s most controversial stories, and premiered on Tuesday, March 24th with a two-hour special episode on the tragic story of wrestling icon Chris Benoit. The fourth episode will tackle Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino April 14 at 10:00pm ET/PT. The series, produced by VICE Studios, will air weekly on Tuesdays at 10:00pm ET/PT.

This season, DARK SIDE OF THE RING, the most watched show in VICE TV’s history, ventures even deeper into wrestling’s shrouded past, revealing the brutal and often tragic consequences of a life lived in the squared circle. Wrestling icon and former WWE superstar Chris Jericho narrates the series.

Season two dives into a new slate of wrestling stories that include: wrestling superstar Chris Benoit’s double murder-suicide that shocked the world; the murder of Dino Bravo; the controversial “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries; the feared career of New Jack; David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter; the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend; the inside story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire; and the devastating story of Owen Hart’s stunt that went tragically wrong.

A new weekly after-show hosted by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, will air immediately following each episode at 11:00pm ET/PT and will feature a panel of guests from the worlds of wrestling and entertainment who will dissect the episodes. Fans will get to see dynamic conversations with insiders and experts, exclusive unseen clips and behind-the-scenes moments.