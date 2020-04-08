How WWE Plans To Keep Talent Safe During Upcoming TV Tapings

As we previously reported, WWE is scheduled to hold its next set of TV tapings later this week. Safety is of the foremost importance to WWE at this time and they are taking all the necessary steps to prevent their talent from contracting Coronavirus.

The company is believed to be flying Superstars into Orlando on Wednesday, and tapings will begin either late Wednesday or Thursday. The company is having all talent stay at one hotel and will bring them in at different stages to comply with regulations.

WWE will also be ensuring the WWE Performance Center in Orlando is safe by sanitizing the whole building and changing the ring ropes, aprons, turnbuckles and canvas between matches.

There will be a lot more news coming out of the tapings in the coming days, stay tuned.