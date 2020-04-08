NJPW Cancels More Events Due To Coronavirus, Including Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled events through May 4, which will include both Wrestling Dontaku events. The company is considering holding events without fans, but right now the health of their talent is coming first:

In response to the continuing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and in light of state of emergency measures across Japan announced on April 7, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel all events that were scheduled up to and including Wrestling Dontaku 2020 on May 3 & 4.

We deeply apologize to fans who were looking forward to these events. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the disease. As eager as everyone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling is to return to the ring as soon as possible, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern.

We will make announcements about events scheduled after May 4 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation. We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events.

NJPW is currently exploring the possibility of presenting matches without fans in attendance; this would only happen if staff and wrestler health and safety can be protected to the highest possible standard.

Meanwhile, programs like the NJPW Together Project will continue to see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.

The following events are covered by today’s and earlier cancellations:

(Sakura Genesis 2020 Tuesday March 31 refund procedure)

Road to Wrestling Dontaku 2020

Saturday April 11 Sagamihara City Gymnasium (Sagamihara Gion Arena), Kanagawa (Refund procedure)

Sunday April 12 Act city Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Monday April 13 Aimesse Yamanashi

Wednesday April 15 Fukui Prefecture Industrial Hall・ #1 Hall

Thursday April 16 Ishikawa Prefecture Industrial Pavilion Hall 3 (Refund procedure April 12-16)

Saturday April 18 Tokkei Security Hiratsuka General Gymnasium, Kanagawa (Refund procedure)

Sunday April 19 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Monday April 20 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Tuesday April 21 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Thursday April 23 Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium #2 (EDION Arena Osaka)

Friday April 24 Kobe Sanbo Hall, Hyogo

Saturday April 25 Uwajima City Overall Gymnasium, Ehime

Road to Wrestling Dontaku 2020 Aki no Kuni Sengoku Emaki

Monday April 27 Uwajima City Overall Gymnasium, Hiroshima

Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni

Wednesday April 29, Kagoshima Arena

Road to Wrestling Dontaku 2020

Thursday April 30 Grand Messe Kumamoto

Friday May 1 Beppu B-Con Plaza, Oita

Wrestling Dontaku 2020

Sunday May 3 Fukuoka Convention Center

Monday May 4 Fukuoka Convention Center