John Cena Teases WWE Retirement, "All Things End"
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 08, 2020
As seen on Sunday, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match. The match certainly got people taking for its very bizarre nature.
The match revisited a number of big moments in his career and even teased the heel turn fans had long called for.
Cena, has since taken to Twitter to tease retirement from in-ring competition, tweeting:
“All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing.”
