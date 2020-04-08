Ric Flair Reveals His Reaction To The Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36

It was an excellent match with Charlotte and Rhea and you had all of the entertainment in the world with The Undertaker and then Bray Wyatt. It was incredible."

I texted Stephanie, ‘Only the McMahons could pull this off’ and they did! Every demographic in the world of sports and entertainment got covered. It was tremendous.

If I’m dying as an adult who’s been watching this forever, can you imagine what a 12-year-old is thinking? They gotta be going, ‘Wow! Daddy this is the coolest thing!’

"I texted Taker, ‘You did it again.’ [Laughs] It’s incredible. Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn, they create stuff better than Netflix, Amazon or anything. Are you kidding me? Between that and the Fun House, it was incredible.

In an interview with WrestlingInc , WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his reaction to the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles and return to his "American Badass" gimmick.

