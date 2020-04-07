Jim Ross Opens Up About His Addiction To Ambien And Xanax

Jim Ross did an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, and had opened up about his addiction to Ambien. He also spoke about how his new book is 100 percent truthful and honest.

JR's position in WWE carried lots of pressure with it and he admits it was tough revisiting some of the things in his past.

"I read the audio book which is the hardest thing I've done in my broadcasting career because every moment of every line in that book I could relate to. I had a little opioid problem back in the day that nobody knew about. I was taking Ambien like they were chiclets. If the Ambien didn't get me where I needed to go – most of it was done at night so I could sleep – then I would take a Xanax. Then sometimes, being the egomaniac I was and being bulletproof, I would chase that all down with Crown Royal."

He didn't have the courage to say, "I need a little help." JR left WWE, went back to Oklahoma, and he realized that he was 30 days to death because of his colon and poisoning himself.

"It was a really interesting time in my life. I think people can relate to – maybe not the colon thing – but the challenges. My God, we're in the midst of the biggest challenge in the history of our country with the coronavirus. People can relate to my issues because many of us are having issues as well."

