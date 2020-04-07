WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
William Regal To Announce Breaking WWE NXT News On WWE's The Bump
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 07, 2020
Breaking WWE NXT news will be announced tomorrow morning by NXT General Manager William Regal on WWE's The Bump.
WWE's The Bump has announced that Regal will be one of their featured guests at 10am ET on Wednesday morning. There's no word yet on what Regal will announce, but it could be related to this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which was taped last week.
Tomorrow's edition of The Bump will also feature Titus O'Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley as the guests for host Kayla Braxton and her crew.
Apr 07
Rey Mysterio Reveals He Was Not Feeling Well Rey Mysterio explained in Spanish that he wasn't feeling well when WWE started taping shows at the performance center, and that the WWE doctors opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues[...]
Apr 07
The Big Show Show Joins Netflix Top 10 Shows The Big Show Show is already at the top 10 list of Netflix shows and movies. WWE tweeted revealing this news via Twitter with the Big Show himself in the video. #TheBigShowShow is already trending [...]
Apr 07
WWE WrestleMania Sets More Records WWE issued an announcement revealing WrestleMania Week set more viewership records. Below is the full announcement WrestleMania Sets More Records In addition to WrestleMania becoming the mos[...]
Apr 07
Hulk Hogan Posts Statement On Coronavirus Pandemic Hulk Hogan is the latest wrestler to comment on the Coronavirus with the following statement posted on his Instagram: "Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months[...]
Apr 06
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/06/2020) The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Aust[...]
