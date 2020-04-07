Triple H On How He's Handling AEW Dynamite Beating NXT In Ratings

Triple H recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. It was stated that while AEW Dynamite has dominated the Wednesday ratings war with NXT, Triple H refuses to go into panic mode. He told SI that he's a believer in the long-term game.

"I'm a believer in the long-term game. You create the right product, and over time, people will find it. I think back to Monday nights years ago, and it looks different now, but there were periods of time when WWE was putting on much better shows and the content was much better, but we were still getting beat. We were not winning 'the war,' but we stayed true to who we were.

If it's a flash and it's exciting at first but you can't maintain it, then it loses that pizzazz. It's long-term duration, for me, that's how you win. I've been saying it since the beginning—I'm not concerned about those numbers week-to-week. It's about trying to put out the best show you can every week."