He also stated that he showed no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, and speculated that it was caused by traveling from Orlando to San Diego.

Rey Mysterio explained in Spanish that he wasn't feeling well when WWE started taping shows at the performance center, and that the WWE doctors opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues.

Jim Ross Opens Up About His Addiction To Ambien And Xanax

Jim Ross did an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, and had opened up about his addiction to Ambien. He also spoke about how his new book is 100 percent truthful and honest. JR's position[...] Apr 07 - Jim Ross did an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, and had opened up about his addiction to Ambien. He also spoke about how his new book is 100 percent truthful and honest. JR's position[...]

William Regal To Announce Breaking WWE NXT News On WWE's The Bump

Breaking WWE NXT news will be announced tomorrow morning by NXT General Manager William Regal on WWE's The Bump. WWE's The Bump has announced that Regal will be one[...] Apr 07 - Breaking WWE NXT news will be announced tomorrow morning by NXT General Manager William Regal on WWE's The Bump. WWE's The Bump has announced that Regal will be one[...]

Triple H On How He's Handling AEW Dynamite Beating NXT In Ratings

Triple H recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. It was stated that while AEW Dynamite has dominated the Wednesday ratings war with NXT, Triple H refuses to go into panic mode. He[...] Apr 07 - Triple H recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. It was stated that while AEW Dynamite has dominated the Wednesday ratings war with NXT, Triple H refuses to go into panic mode. He[...]

Rey Mysterio Reveals He Was Not Feeling Well

Rey Mysterio explained in Spanish that he wasn't feeling well when WWE started taping shows at the performance center, and that the WWE doctors opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues[...] Apr 07 - Rey Mysterio explained in Spanish that he wasn't feeling well when WWE started taping shows at the performance center, and that the WWE doctors opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues[...]

Association Of Ringside Physicians Recommend Suspension Of Combat Sports Due To Coronavirus

The Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic and combat sports. The group includes a whopping 350 doctors worldwide, and they're suggesting the indefinite susp[...] Apr 07 - The Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic and combat sports. The group includes a whopping 350 doctors worldwide, and they're suggesting the indefinite susp[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Vs Johnny Gargano Announced As An Empty Arena Match

WWE released a preview article for this week's NXT show that included details on this match. WWE states that the match won’t take place at the Performance Center. WWE issued the following press [...] Apr 07 - WWE released a preview article for this week's NXT show that included details on this match. WWE states that the match won’t take place at the Performance Center. WWE issued the following press [...]

The Big Show Show Joins Netflix Top 10 Shows

The Big Show Show is already at the top 10 list of Netflix shows and movies. WWE tweeted revealing this news via Twitter with the Big Show himself in the video. #TheBigShowShow is already trending [...] Apr 07 - The Big Show Show is already at the top 10 list of Netflix shows and movies. WWE tweeted revealing this news via Twitter with the Big Show himself in the video. #TheBigShowShow is already trending [...]

Why Did WWE Film 'Raw After Mania' Prior To WrestleMania 36?

For those wondering why WWE needed to film the Raw after Mania before WrestleMania 36, it simply came down to the fact the production crew couldn't switch the set in time during a very hectic and pres[...] Apr 07 - For those wondering why WWE needed to film the Raw after Mania before WrestleMania 36, it simply came down to the fact the production crew couldn't switch the set in time during a very hectic and pres[...]

WWE WrestleMania Sets More Records

WWE issued an announcement revealing WrestleMania Week set more viewership records. Below is the full announcement WrestleMania Sets More Records In addition to WrestleMania becoming the mos[...] Apr 07 - WWE issued an announcement revealing WrestleMania Week set more viewership records. Below is the full announcement WrestleMania Sets More Records In addition to WrestleMania becoming the mos[...]

Rhea Ripley Removed From WWE Television For A While

Rhea Ripley has been forced to go back to Australia due to her work visa expiring, according to PWInsider. Ripley will not be involved in any of the company’s upcoming television tapings. Upon [...] Apr 07 - Rhea Ripley has been forced to go back to Australia due to her work visa expiring, according to PWInsider. Ripley will not be involved in any of the company’s upcoming television tapings. Upon [...]

Update On The Future Of Impact Wrestling Television Tapings

Impact Wrestling has made plans to run empty arena events in order for them to film enough content to continue their television for their weekly show on AXS TV. Tommy Dreamer revealed on today’[...] Apr 07 - Impact Wrestling has made plans to run empty arena events in order for them to film enough content to continue their television for their weekly show on AXS TV. Tommy Dreamer revealed on today’[...]

Update On Becky Lynch/Shayna Baszler Feud Following WrestleMania 36

Dave Meltzer discussed on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio the current plans for Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler following their WrestleMania 36 match in which Lynch picked up the wi[...] Apr 07 - Dave Meltzer discussed on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio the current plans for Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler following their WrestleMania 36 match in which Lynch picked up the wi[...]

WWE Will Tape Upcoming TV Episodes Very Soon From Orlando

Fightful is reporting that WWE informed talent on Monday night that they plan to film upcoming episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT this week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The plan right[...] Apr 07 - Fightful is reporting that WWE informed talent on Monday night that they plan to film upcoming episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT this week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The plan right[...]

Brodie Lee Set For Action On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Exalted One of The Dark Order Brodie Lee will be in action, but it has not yet been revealed against who. Here [...] Apr 07 - AEW has announced a new match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Exalted One of The Dark Order Brodie Lee will be in action, but it has not yet been revealed against who. Here [...]

Ric Flair Believes Randy Orton Is Doing Some Of His Best Work Right Now

In a recent interview with talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed he feels that Randy Orton as the number one Superstar in WWE today and likened his daughter, Charlotte Flair[...] Apr 07 - In a recent interview with talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed he feels that Randy Orton as the number one Superstar in WWE today and likened his daughter, Charlotte Flair[...]

Biography For Andre The Giant Set To Be Released Next Week

The new Andre The Giant biography is set for release next week taking a look at his life and career in the world of pro wrestling. Below is the press release: ECW Press announces the publication o[...] Apr 07 - The new Andre The Giant biography is set for release next week taking a look at his life and career in the world of pro wrestling. Below is the press release: ECW Press announces the publication o[...]

Kevin Owens Reveals That His Wife Shot His Monday Night Raw Promo

Kevin Owens took to Twitter to reveal that his wife, Karina shot the backstage taped promo that he delivered on Monday's Raw During the promo, Owens talked about his WrestleMania 36 victory over Seth[...] Apr 07 - Kevin Owens took to Twitter to reveal that his wife, Karina shot the backstage taped promo that he delivered on Monday's Raw During the promo, Owens talked about his WrestleMania 36 victory over Seth[...]

Hulk Hogan Posts Statement On Coronavirus Pandemic

Hulk Hogan is the latest wrestler to comment on the Coronavirus with the following statement posted on his Instagram: "Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months[...] Apr 07 - Hulk Hogan is the latest wrestler to comment on the Coronavirus with the following statement posted on his Instagram: "Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months[...]

WWE Used A Crash Pad For Dangerous Bumps At WrestleMania 36

As seen during this weekend's WrestleMania 36 the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match the talent took a number of big bumps. One of those bumps taken by Jimmy Uso was actually choreographed [...] Apr 07 - As seen during this weekend's WrestleMania 36 the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match the talent took a number of big bumps. One of those bumps taken by Jimmy Uso was actually choreographed [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/06/2020)

The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Aust[...] Apr 06 - The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Aust[...]

WWE Raw Results: Former Raw Women's Champion Returns

During tonight's episode of Raw, former Women's Champion Nia Jax made her return to in-ring competition, picking up a win over NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo. JAX. IS. BACK.#WWERaw @N[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, former Women's Champion Nia Jax made her return to in-ring competition, picking up a win over NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo. JAX. IS. BACK.#WWERaw @N[...]

Another Superstar Switches Brands During Monday Night Raw

In addition to NXT Superstar Bianca Belair officially moving to the Raw roster, SmackDown's Apollo Crews has also been moved to the Raw roster as well. Crews r[...] Apr 06 - In addition to NXT Superstar Bianca Belair officially moving to the Raw roster, SmackDown's Apollo Crews has also been moved to the Raw roster as well. Crews r[...]

NXT's Bianca Belair Now Seemingly a Member of the Raw Roster

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. It appears as though Belair has been[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. It appears as though Belair has been[...]

WWE Announces that WrestleMania 36 Was the Most Social Event in WWE History

The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WrestleMania is officially the most social event in WWE history as new champions, a jaw-dropping Boneyard Match, a mind-bending Firefly Fun House[...] Apr 06 - The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WrestleMania is officially the most social event in WWE history as new champions, a jaw-dropping Boneyard Match, a mind-bending Firefly Fun House[...]